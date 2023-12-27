How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by DraftKings: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM