Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

All About Ezekiel Elliott

Though Ezekiel Elliott has been carrying the load ever since Rhamondre Stevenson was lost, it's really been his increased usage in the passing game that has been the biggest change. Yes, Elliott had 17 and 22 carries against in Zappe's first two starts, but over the last four games he's seen 30 passing targets after only seeing 20 in the first 11 games. Back in Week 7 against the Bills he had just one target and no catches, as Zeke's receiving ability will be a new twist for the Bills to deal with.

"Zeke's been unbelievable," said running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri. "He is all about football. He takes the game very seriously. He prepares extremely well. A lot of people questioned if he still had some left in the tank, and I think he's proven a lot of people wrong. He has a lot left in the tank, um, whether it's in the run game or the pass game, he protects the quarterback. He runs extremely hard. I'm just really proud of him."

Stopping Josh Allen

The Bills have evolved slightly under new in-season offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but the major elements of their attack remain and it boils down to Josh Allen, whether he's making pinpoint throws in key situations to Stefon Diggs or picking up key yardage himself with his legs. In the Week 7 matchup, the Pats blitzed Allen on half his dropbacks, producing a 41.3 percent pressure rate. It was still a middle-of-the-road performance for Allen as far as his 2023 goes, but the Pats frustrated him enough and made the clutch plays they needed to to finally get a win.

Steve Belichick described his gameplan philosophy against Allen after facing him 10 times.

"From year to year you kind of look at it starting with the personnel, and who you have and who they have," said Belichick. "And then during the season, that conversation is still relevant in terms of injuries and players available and stuff like that, as well as schematically from year to year. You kind of take bits and pieces of it, but some's more applicable than others."

Keep Cook Contained

Second-year running back James Cook has surpassed 1,000 yards as he's emerged into a bigger role under Brady. Two games ago, in a romp over the Cowboys, Cook posted a career-high 179 rushing yards. But if there's one thing you can say about the Patriots, it's tough running up the middle on them, so that should inspire the Bills to try to get Cook out in space, a similar plan of attack that the Broncos tried to employ with limited success. Cook has been most effective off the left edge (3.24 yards per attempt, 11 runs of 10-plus yards), and behind the right tackle (4.19 yards per attempt). The Patriots edge defenders will have to play stout to keep Cook contained.

"Cook's done a good job of running, running the ball downhill, hard to tackle, physical runner, and does a good job of making the defense cover every edge," said defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Matching up with Diggs and Co.

It's hard to write about Allen and not highlight receiver Stefon Diggs as the duo is capable of playing buddy ball on any snap and sometimes they seem nearly impossible to stop, even when everyone knows who is getting the ball. Now in his fourth season with the Bills, Diggs is once again on pace to surpass 100 catches for the fourth time, however, Diggs has caught the lowest percentage of his targets during his time in Buffalo, perhaps a sign of the team's offensive struggles earlier in the year that resulted in the firing of OC Ken Dorsey.

New England's young cornerbacks Alex Austin and Shaun Wade will have their work cut out for them, with Gabe Davis an explosive threat and rising slot receiver Khalil Shakir sure to challenge nickelback Myles Bryant. Jonathan Jones remains the key piece at cornerback for New England and should see plenty of Diggs.

"You know, those two guys are two phenomenal football players, athletes, competitors," said Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino this week. "I give them all the credit. They do a great job, but you know, we're good too. So you gotta play with that confidence, right? That I know the ball's coming my way. I know how they're gonna try to attack me. You know, having the anticipation and the readiness for that moment helps you in those situations."

Handle the Atmosphere

The Patriots have had some tough recent games in Buffalo since the 2021 December win known as "The Wind Game." Since then they got blown out 47-17 in the Wild Card Round, then allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns last January in the season finale, falling 35-23. The Bills Mafia should be every bit as jacked up for this game, rooting on their surging team against a hated divisional rival, and that will challenge Zappe and the younger Patriots who are playing bigger and bigger roles. How Zappe handled things in Denver is a positive sign, but Buffalo is its own unique atmosphere that can cause mistakes to snowball on teams.