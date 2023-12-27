Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

When injuries strike players have to step up oftentimes into roles they haven't previously held. And sometimes those circumstances reveal new and unexpected skill sets that can change how the player is viewed within the system. This year, Mack Wilson is one of those players, thrust into an expanded role on the edge during passing downs where he is beginning to stack successful games on top of each other while making impact plays.

Wilson had a sack, a forced fumble and nearly an interception against the Broncos, as he was a key cog in the Patriots defensive effort. That performance came on the heels of sacks against both the Steelers and Chiefs, as not only is Wilson making plays, he's starting to make them consistently.

Wilson signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal in 2022 and played 21 percent of the defensive snaps and 69 percent of the special teams snaps. He again re-signed with the Pats in 2023, and now he's putting the year's worth of experience to good use. With the early season-ending injury sustained by Matthew Judon, Wilson has been one of the primary players to pick up the slack lost with the Patriots star edge rusher.

"Mack's had a really good year for us," said head coach Bill Belichick last week of Wilson. "He's a tremendous athlete. Fast, explosive, very strong, and a very talented player. But, I think [a year of experience] allowed him to play faster and aggressively. He still has his full role in the kicking game. He has a big role on defense. He's emerged into the pass rush grouping on third down with a couple of the guys that we've lost there. And he's retained that through his performance."