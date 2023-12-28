Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Patriots great Rodney Harrison was among 15 finalists named on Wednesday for potential enshrinement in the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame as the candidate list was cut down from 25 semifinalists named in November. Fellow Patriot Vince Wilfork was among those semifinalists who did not make the cutdown.

Harrison was a 2019 inductee into the Patriots team Hall of Fame and has had no shortage of advocates to receive the customary yellow jacket that goes along with induction into Canton.

Harrison's numbers easily stack up and even surpass some safeties whose busts already reside in the Hall of Fame. A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, Harrison had 34 interceptions in 186 NFL games from 1994 to 2008, and was also a member of the Patriots All-2000s team as well as the team's 50th anniversary team.