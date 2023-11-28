Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 27 - 05:00 PM | Tue Nov 28 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Two Patriots greats are among the 25 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Nov 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Pictured are defensive lineman Vince Wilfork (75) and safety Rodney Harrison (37).
Photos by David Silverman and Keith Nordstrom
Pictured are defensive lineman Vince Wilfork (75) and safety Rodney Harrison (37).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 25 semifinalists for the 2024 class and two Patriots greats, Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork, are among them, marking a third time as a semifinalist for each. Other semifinalists who spent time with the Patriots include James Harrison, who spent part of 2017 with the team, and running back Fred Taylor, who was a Patriot in 2009 and 2010.

Wilfork, a 2022 inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, has earned consistent praise for his career that included two Super Bowl wins. A big interior defensive lineman, Wilfork had surprising versatility and eventually became a moveable chess piece along the defensive line, far more than just a nose tackle as some might've considered him early in his career.

"Vince is a really, very athletic guy," said Bill Belichick last year. "He can run, very light on his feet. I mean for such a big guy, I think good balance, tremendous playing strength. Great competitor, very smart, good communicator. Was a good team leader. Great team captain. So he brought a lot to this organization on and off the field for a long period of time."

Meanwhile, Harrison's resume needs little introduction as Bill Belichick has consistently stumped for the all-time safety to be inducted into the game's most hallowed shrine. "I think that Rodney Harrison one hundred percent belongs in the conversation," said Belichick in 2022. "I've coached safeties that have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, not taking anything away from them, but certainly Rodney Harrison belongs in that conversation, and he certainly belongs in the conversation with other players that are already there."

Harrison helped New England to back-to-back titles after his arrival in 2003, instantly emerging as a playmaker and hard hitter who set the tone for an already ferocious defense. Harrison remains one of only two players with over 30 sacks and 30 interceptions, with Hall of Famer Ray Lewis being the other.

Wilfork and Harrison represent key defensive contributors that helped produce three different championships spanning over a decade in New England and would make suitable representatives in Canton from the team's dynasty.

Last year, Richard Seymour was the latest Patriot enshrined in Canton, joining five other long-time Patriots: Andre Tippett, Nic Buoniconti, John Hannah, Mike Haynes and Ty Law. Seymour and Law were the first two members voted in of the first three Super Bowl-winning squads.

The list of 25 semifinalists will be further trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 19 Finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach/Contributor Committee, Buddy Parker; and its Seniors Committee, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The Hall of Fame's 50-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the "NFL Honors" telecast scheduled to air Feb. 8.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After watching the offense struggle for 11 weeks, it's time for Bill Belichick to go with Bailey Zappe.
news

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the Patriots currently holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, here's an initial look at the upcoming draft class.
news

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Although the Patriots offense needs a clear leader to get everyone on the same page, the defense continues to keep New England in games. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Patriots had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but fell to a disappointing 2-9 with a loss on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Here's our instant analysis following the Patriots loss to the Giants.
news

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

With a decision looming for the Patriots at quarterback, has backup Bailey Zappe shown enough to start against the Giants on Sunday?
news

Analysis: Patriots Release QB Will Grier, Sign OT Conor McDermott to Active Roster for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

The Patriots are down to two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with uncertainty still about who will start vs. the Giants on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

The Patriots head coach didn't name a starting quarterback on Friday, while the team didn't rule out any players yet for Sunday's game vs. the Giants.  
news

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Giants.
news

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

The Patriots head coach is playing things close to the vest regarding who will be his starting quarterback when the Pats return to action against the Giants on Sunday.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/27: "We need to remain engaged"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/27: "We've got a good group of guys"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/27: "We want to create even more opportunities"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/27: "Going to keep working as hard as we can"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising