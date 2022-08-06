Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

"You showed us that being consistent in the little things added up to big things, always with heart and humanity," said Seymour of Kraft. "RKK, thank you for being a mentor and a dear friend. You too will grace this stage."

Finally, Seymour thanked head coach Bill Belichick.

"This wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for coach Belichick," said Seymour. "The lessons that I've learned from you set me up for success not just in the game but in life."

After being selected sixth-overall in 2001 by the Patriots, Seymour immediately made an impact, helping lead the franchise to their first championship. He would only get better from that point, going on win two more Super Bowls while earning First Team All-Pro in three-straight seasons (2003-2005) and finally finishing his career with seven trips to the Pro Bowl.

The mammoth defensive lineman didn't ignite the stat sheet, but was a major disruptive force in the trenches, earning the respect of every opponent that he lined up across from. Last fall, Seymour finally received his red jacket as part of his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, a delayed process due to COVID-19.