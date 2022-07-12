The Case for Robert Kraft

Kraft also has been a key cog in the league's compensation, finance and management council executive committees, making him one of the league's most trusted and powerful voices. That fact was most evident back in 2011 when the league and the players were at odds during a lockout that threatened the start of the season. It was Kraft who brought the sides together, helping to broker a deal that led to labor peace for more than a decade since. He did this during a time of intense grief following the passing of his wife, Myra, just weeks before. The image of Colts center Jeff Saturday, the players' rep at the time, with his arm around Kraft following the bitter negotiations is a lasting memory of Kraft's impact and respect.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2023. Morgan's wildly underrated career should put him in the mix as his numbers exceed current Hall of Fame wide receivers and contemporaries such as Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. Morgan's 19.2-yards-per-catch average for his career is the highest in league history for anyone with more than 500 receptions.

But it's the Coach/Contributor Committee members meeting on Aug. 23, where one individual will be selected for final consideration for the Class of 2023, from which Kraft should emerge.