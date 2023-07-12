Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

SENIORS (31)

Ken Anderson (quarterback, 1971-1986): A four-time pro-bowler who started at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1971-1986. League MVP for the 1981 season. Finished career with 32,838 passing yards and 197 touchdowns.

Ottis Anderson (running back ,1979-1992): Split 14 seasons between the St. Louis Cardinals (1979-1986) and New York Giants (1986-1992). Two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time 1,000-yard rusher.

Carl Banks (linebacker, 1984-1995): Two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants (1984-1992). Played one season in Washington (1993) and two in Cleveland (1994-95).

Maxie Baughan (linebacker, 1960-1970, 1974): A nine-time Pro-Bowler, Baughan played linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles (1960-65), the Los Angeles Rams (1966-1970) and the Washington Redskins (1974).

Larry Brown (running back, 1969-1976): Four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro seasons and league MVP following 1,216-yard season in 1972 as Washington reached the Super Bowl. Led NFL in rushing in 1970.

Mark Clayton (wide Receiver, 1983-1993): Five-time Pro-Bowler who played 10 seasons with the Dolphins (1983-1992) and one season with the Green Bay Packers (1993). Career totals of 8,974 receiving yards and 84 touchdowns, with a league-high 18 in 1984.

Charlie Conerly (quarterback, 1948-1961): Played all 14 of his NFL seasons with New York Giants. Won NFL title in 1956. Passed for 19,488 yards and 173 touchdowns.

Roger Craig (running back, 1983-1993): First NFL player to total 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season and won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. Spent eight seasons with the 49ers (1983-1990), one with the Los Angeles Raiders (1991) and two with the Minnesota Vikings (1992-93). Totaled 13,100 yards from scrimmage and scored 73 touchdowns.

Henry Ellard (wide receiver, 1983-1998): Three-time Pro Bowl receiver who played 16 seasons overall with the Rams (1983-1993), Washington (1994-98) and New England (1998). Totaled 13,777 receiving yards with seven 1,000-yard seasons.

Randy Gradishar (linebacker, 1974-1983): Centerpiece of the "Orange Crush Defense," Gradishar played all 10 seasons as linebacker for the Denver Broncos, seven of which were Pro Bowl-caliber years. Intercepted 20 passes. Named AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

Lester Hayes (cornerback, 1977-1986): Known as "The Judge," Hayes was a five-time Pro Bowler for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, spending his entire 10-year career with the organization. Intercepted 39 passes in career, including a league-best 13 in 1980.

Chris Hinton (guard/tackle, 1983-1995): Named to seven Pro Bowls and recognized as a two-time first-team All-Pro, Hinton played with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1983-89), Atlanta Falcons (1990-93) and the Minnesota Vikings (1994-95).

Cecil Isbell (tailback/defensive back/halfback, 1938-1942): Of Isbell's five playing years with the Green Bay Packers (1938-1942), he had four Pro Bowl appearances. Named to the All-Decade Team of the 1930s.

Joe Jacoby (tackle, 1981-1993): During his 13-year tenure with the Washington Redskins (1981-1993), Jacoby won three Super Bowls and was named to the Pro Bowl four consecutive years (1983-86).

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson (wide receiver/kick returner/punt returner, 1974-1980, 1982-88): During his 14-year NFL career (Houston Oilers, 1974-1980; Atlanta Falcons, 1982-87; Washington Redskins, 1988), Johnson accumulated three Pro Bowl selections and is most famously known for his endzone celebrations. Scored six times on punt returns and twice on kickoff returns.

Mike Kenn (tackle, 1978-1994): A former first-round draft pick, this University of Michigan product played his entire 17-year career with the Atlanta Falcons and racked up five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All- Pro selections.

Bob Kuechenberg (guard/tackle/center, 1970-1983): A member of the Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame and a six-time Pro Bowler, Kuechenberg spent the entirety of his 14-year career as a member of the Dolphins. Won two Super Bowl rings.

George Kunz (tackle, 1969-1978, 1980): Named to the Pro Bowl seven times and received three first-team All-Pro honors. Won Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back years (1976-77). He played for the Atlanta Falcons (1969-1974) and the Baltimore Colts (1975-1980).

Albert Lewis (defensive back, 1983-1998): Considered one of the top "cover corners" of his era, Lewis intercepted 42 passes in a 14-season career with the Kansas City Chiefs (1983-1993) and the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1994-1998). Also blocked 11 kicks on special teams.

Jim Marshall (defensive end, 1960-1979): After starting his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, Marshall was traded to Minnesota, where he would play the next 19 seasons without missing a game. Marshall's 282 consecutive games played are the most by a defensive player, and his streak is 58 games longer than the next closest defensive lineman. A member of the Vikings famed "Purple People Eaters" defensive front, Marshall earned two Pro Bowl selections and has been credited with 130.5 sacks.

Clay Matthews Jr. (linebacker, 1978-1996): Matthews made four Pro Bowl appearances for the Cleveland Browns in the 1980s. Intercepted 16 passes and forced 27 fumbles in 19-year career that totaled 278 games. Elected to Browns Ring of Honor. He finished his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he became the oldest player to record a sack in NFL history at the age of 40 years, 282 days.

Steve McMichael (defensive tackle, 1980-1994): Single seasons in New England as a rookie and in Green Bay at the end of his career sandwiched a 13-year stint in Chicago, where he amassed 92.5 of his 95 career sacks. Two-time first-team All-Pro and member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears.

Eddie Meador (cornerback, 1959-1970): Meador played his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he earned selection to two first-team All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls. He is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Finished his career with 46 interceptions, which remains a Rams franchise record.

Stanley Morgan (wide receiver, 1977-1990): Posted the most yards per reception (19.2) in NFL history among players with more than 500 career receptions and made four Pro Bowls with the New England Patriots. He is still New England's all-time leader in receiving yards (10,352). He played his final NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Tommy Nobis (linebacker, 1966-1976): First player the expansion Atlanta Falcons drafted and played his entire career in Atlanta. He won NFL Rookie of the Year, played in five Pro Bowls, selected first-team All-Pro (1967) and is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Art Powell (wide receiver, 1959-1968): Drafted by the NFL Philadelphia Eagles but found success a year later in the AFL, where his speed gave the New York Titans (1960-62) and Oakland Raiders (1963-66) one of the league's most productive deep threats. Surpassed 1,000 receiving yards five times. Finished 10-year career with 8,046 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.

Sterling Sharpe (wide receiver, 1988-1994): Sharpe made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams during his seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers cut short by injury. His 18 touchdown receptions in his final season is still good for third best in league history. Career totals include 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Steve Tasker (wide receiver/kick returner/punt returner, 1985-1997): Late-round pick of the Houston Oilers. Claimed off waivers by Buffalo Bills midway through his second NFL season. Key member of Bills' special teams units over next 11 seasons, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and appearing in four Super Bowls.

Otis Taylor (wide receiver, 1965-1975): Taylor won a Super Bowl IV ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, earned two Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, an AFL All-Star selection and won two AFL Championships during his 10-year career. He led the AFL in touchdown receptions in 1967 and the NFL in receiving yards in 1971.

Everson Walls (cornerback, 1981-1993): Playing most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Walls made three first-team All-Pro teams, four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions three times while in Dallas. He finished his career with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns and helped New York to victory in Super Bowl XXV.