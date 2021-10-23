Seymour, Sormanti inducted in Patriots Hall of Fame

Seymour also took a moment to acknowledge Sormanti.

"I'm sure she's looking down from heaven right now, thanking you for being here and honoring her legacy, so thank you," said Seymour.

With his place inside The Hall at Patriot Place secure, there is but one more hurdle to surpass, securing a gold jacket from the Pro Football Hall of Fame to go with his red one. Seymour has been a three-time finalist and could finally hear his name called this season as he's once again among the lists of nominees, something coach Belichick said he expected to happen this coming summer.

Regardless of his enshrinement in Canton, Seymour will always be one of the Patriots most associated with a dominant New England team that wreaked havoc on the NFL. Seymour was one of the original pieces as he now joins former defensive teammates Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Rodney Harrison in Patriots immortality.