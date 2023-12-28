Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

For example, Allen has previously tortured the Patriots on this boot-gun action concept. With the moving pocket stretching the defense, Allen had all day to throw, moving the Pats zone or throwing across the field as he strings the play out into the sideline. This time, New England was ready for it. Bentley blitzes downhill when the back mimics the stretch play, with edge defender Anfernee Jennings dropping into coverage on the back. Phillips also does a great job "roboting" under the crossing route, and the immediate pressure from Bentley surprises Allen. Eventually, the Bills quarterback has to throw the ball away harmlessly.

The Patriots combined a season-high 34.8% of plays in dime defense with their second-highest blitz rate in a game this season to play as fast as possible. The question is will they play cat-and-mouse with Allen by throwing a different plan at him this time, and how much of an impact does Joe Brady's play-calling have on their plan?

New England's coaching staff might believe Brady will give Allen better answers against blitz pressure and call off the dogs. But they've watched him torch their coverage-heavy plans in recent years, so that'll be the chess match that decides the game in Buffalo.

From this perspective, we'd much rather the Patriots bring the fight to Allen rather than sit back and pray he makes mistakes. If you're going down, go down swinging.

Key Matchups

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones vs. Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Jones only covered Diggs on two routes in the first matchup, with J.C. Jackson (11), Jack Jones (8), and Myles Bryant (8) drawing the Bills star. New England held Diggs to six catches for 58 yards on 12 targets, but those first two names aren't available to the Pats this time. The Pats relied on pressure to throw off the Allen-to-Diggs connection in Week 7. We'll see if they play more coverage in the second matchup, which could lead to more double teams on No. 14.

Patriots DT Christian Barmore vs. Bills Interior O-Line - The Patriots defensive line almost always dominates this matchup. Buffalo's interior of Connor McGovern (LG), Mitch Morse (C), and rookie O'Cyrus Torrence has a combined PFF grade of 60.0 out of 100. Coming off a three-sack performance, Barmore should have his way with the Bills IOLs. NT Davon Godchaux has also dominated Morse in the past.