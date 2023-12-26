After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

New England also used simulated pressure to get favorable matchups for emerging star Christian Barmore. Mapu lines up in a two-point stance over the tackle. With three over two on the right side, the Broncos have no choice but to block Barmore one-on-one with right guard Quinn Meinerz. Barmore uses a bull rush with an arm over finisher to register the sack.

Eventually, Wilson made plays against the Patriots defense in the fourth quarter, with an explosive on an extended play (47 yards to Mims) and the Broncos QB finally solved cover zero on a 21-yard touchdown to Brandon Johnson. Wilson deserves credit for finding answers late, but New England built its lead with one of its best pass-rushing performances of the season.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Broncos After Further Review

- DT Christian Barmore logged five quarterback pressures with three sacks (one strip-sack), a QB hit, and a hurry plus two run stuffs. His sacks came on a two-hand swipe move and bull rushes with arm over finishers. Barmore has taken the next step because his power in his upper body can now match his flexibility and first-step explosiveness. His maturation as a run defender to press-and-shed as a two-gapper has been exceptional to watch. #ProBowlVote

- Although it's not surprising the NFL's worst run defense found ways to stop the Patriots on the ground, New England's poor run blocking was the main reason for a 24% rushing success rate. Obviously, continuity is everything for the O-Line. They couldn't hold their double team blocks, struggled in one-on-one base blocks on the backside, and couldn't get much movement to the second level. Like other opponents game-planning the Pats rushing attack as the top priority, the Broncos blew up runs by running through gaps and attacking single blocks. There was some movement at the point of attack, but the periphery defenders caused problems.

- It was far from a finished product with Cole Strange, but the dropoff at left guard was a legit issue. James Ferentz, who is not an NFL player, and rookie Atonio Mafi combined to allow a strip-sack, QB hit, and three hurries while Mafi also struggled in the running game. Mafi has an NFL frame, but he's not yet ready to compete at this level. He lacks foot speed, needs better hand placement in the run game to sustain blocks, and got fooled twice by line stunts. He should be watching and learning at this point, not playing.

- Vederian Lowe (37 snaps) and Trent Brown (21 snaps) combined to allow six quarterback pressures with two blown run blocks at left tackle. Lowe was on skates on the opening strip-sack and would've been the story on that play if Ferentz hadn't one-up him and got beat multiple times on spin moves. Brown was too aggressive on a few occasions, getting beat badly by Zach Allen on a stuff (14:09 4th). For many of you, it's quarterback or MHJ, but left tackle is a major need, with Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu as two blue-chip tackle prospects slated for the top ten.

- Rookie RG Sidy Sow allowed three hurries with one on a stunt, one on a poor punch against a two-hand swipe, and another due to poor leverage. On the whole, Sow is putting out good enough film. He needs to keep working on picking up line movement and should bulk up in the offseason if the plan is to keep him at guard. He gets run through by power at times.

- C David Andrews continues to be rock-solid for this team. Andrews was superb in this game in pass protection, sniffing out several schemed pressures post-snap—great player and leader.

- RT Mike Onwenu allowed three quarterback pressures with a few technique lapses protecting his edge in this one. Onwenu couldn't reach a block on one of the third-and-shorts and lost his technique on three hurries (we put the sack on Zappe). Onwenu can hold up on the outside, but his issues redirecting in space still give me pause about it being a long-term thing.

- Rookie WR Demario Douglas is a breath of fresh air on film by Patriots wide receiver standards: bursty to create quick separation, varies speeds in releases like a savvy vet, and can create after the catch. The drop on a perfectly executed "bullet" concept out of the bunch was a minus play, but Pop is a part of the solution. His separation quickness is tremendous.

- WR DeVante Parker made two high-level catches on Patrick Surtain, which is no easy feat. Parker ran by Surtain for a 30-yard catch and then caught the back shoulder on the game-winning drive for his second explosive. It's not surprising that he's re-engaged since Zappe will give him chances vs. single coverage, but his film has been good the last few weeks, with several opportunities to get him the ball downfield.

- Zeke Elliott had one minus decision on a run play where the off-ball blitzer opened a gap that Elliott didn't see. But most of his lack of production in the run game was on the blocking, and he got what he could on several occasions. The pass-game contributions are a nice bonus, but the early drop was a catchable pass upon review.

- TE Pharaoh Brown is now 11-for-11. All he does is make big plays. This week, add a third down conversion and a 20-yard seam shot. Brown was also open clearing out a spot concept, but Zappe rushed the decision for a two-yard completion to Zeke. Pharaoh is always open.

- Savvy veteran route in the red zone by TE Mike Gesicki on his 11-yard TD. Gesicki continued to climb upfield to clear the third level of the defense before cutting across the back of the end zone. It was a big reason why there was a passing window for Zappe to fit it in there.

- WR Tyquan Thornton hasn't developed into the player the team had hoped when they drafted him 50th overall. But he's contributing on his schemed touches with a nine-yard end around and an 11-yard tunnel screen. The screen got them out of a 2nd-and-20 to set up the Gesicki TD. Sneaky big play in the third-quarter explosion.

- Rookie DE Keion White showed up on film in this one. White had a QB hit on a great flying cross-chop move, logged a hurry on a T/E stunt, blew up a run, and batted down a pass. His tools are extremely enticing if they can continue to develop his pass-rush toolbox and recognition against the run. This was as good as White has played all year.

- EDGE Josh Uche led the Patriots with six QB pressures, using his speed-to-power effectively to keep Wilson in the pocket on his sack. Uche also jumped inside the tight end trying to block him one-on-one for a flashy hurry. As we wrote last week, Uche's explosiveness is still there.

- LB Jahlani Tavai is a really solid football player. He made a heady play to drop out of the cover zero rush on his forced fumble, swam around a lead-blocking fullback for a run stuff, and logged a QB hit closing down Wilson's space on third down on DEN's opening drive – impactful player.

- CB Jonathan Jones might've given up a big play on a crosser if it wasn't for pressure on Wilson. Still, he was only targeted once on 27 coverage snaps and broke up a deep pass for a huge play late. Competitor.

- DB Myles Bryant did everything in this game: big PBU on Courtland Sutton, had a hurry on a creeper pressure, logged two stops, and returned punts. His missed tackle was costly, but Bryant wears many hats for this team and does a good job on defense.

- CB Shaun Wade was left out to dry by Steve Belichick's cover zero call on Johnson's 21-yard TD, but he has to make the tackle there. He also gave up a 13-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy in quarters that was too easy. Still, he had a great cover three drop on the initial play design on Mim's bomb, and the completion wasn't on him, while his near-INT was good coverage to stay on top of Jeudy's vertical route. Overall, it was not bad in 38 coverage snaps.

- LB Mack Wilson's speed to turn the corner is a legitimate problem for OTs with a strip-sack and a hurry. Ask Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey, who got caught with eyes inside on Wilson's strip sack.

- Pass Protection: Onwenu (three hurries), Mafi (three hurries), Sow (three hurries), T. Brown (three hurries), Lowe (three hurries), Ferentz (sack), P. Brown (hurry), Elliott (hurry).

- Coverage: Austin (3/2/50/TD), Wade (4/2/34/TD/PBU), Bryant (6/4/34/PBU), Bentley (5/5/30), Dugger (7/4/28/PBU), Tavai (4/4/27), Mills (3/3/27), Jennings (1/1/8), Mapu (1/0/0/PBU), Jones (1/0/0/PBU), White (batted pass).