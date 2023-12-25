Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 25 - 12:00 AM | Tue Dec 26 - 07:30 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Gesicki's first TD since Week 7 extends Pats' lead to 15-7 vs. Broncos

Christian Barmore looks like Aaron Donald on 9-yard sack vs. Wilson

DeVante Parker is gold at end of Zappe's 30-yard rainbow

Can't-Miss Play: Ezekiel Elliott's epic hurdle sparks 15-yard TD

Christian Barmore boosts his 2023 sack total to 6.5 via Wilson takedown

Can't-Miss Play: 41-yard launch! Zappe goes way downtown to Douglas for leaping grab

Zappe slings 20-yard pass to Pharaoh Brown up the seam

Mack Wilson's strip-sack of Wilson nearly results in another Broncos turnover

Demario Douglas' 13-yard catch and run halted by Locke's hit-stick tackle

Alex Singleton's hit-stick tackle halts Parker quickly after catch

Jahlani Tavai forces Broncos turnover after jarring ball loose from McLaughlin

Photos: Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16

Chad Ryland's 33-yard FG gets Patriots on the board vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

The Patriots stunned the Broncos at Mile High on Sunday, but what it does it mean for New England's bigger picture moving forward?

Dec 25, 2023 at 01:15 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

PDC

Denver, CO – We know what most fans are thinking after the Patriots stunned the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Christmas Eve: why should we be happy they won this game?

Look, I learned my lesson from the win in Pittsburgh when you all circled the wagons because I said it was a nice win for a team reeling after five straight losses. Most of you don't want the Patriots to keep winning at this point. You'd rather the Pats keep losing to get the best pick possible for the 2024 draft – at the end of the day, it's what's best for the franchise.

New England earning its fourth win of the season with a 20-point third quarter (most in a quarter since 2021) and an excellent defensive performance at Mile High does this team no good in the long run. At 4-11, the Cardinals and Commanders have now leapfrogged the Patriots in the draft order, with New England holding the fourth overall pick. If we assume no trades, that means they're unlikely to land top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

If you're angry the Patriots won in Denver, again, I learned my lesson. I won't tell you how to feel. However, I will tell you what this means for New England's bigger picture.

The Patriots had every reason to roll over on a holiday road trip with nothing to play for except pride. Honestly, the thought crossed my mind more than once that they might not show up for this game, or any game, after losing to the Colts in Germany before the bye week. It's a spot where many teams with rumors swirling about their head coach's future would let go of the rope.

Instead, the Patriots continue to play hard for head coach Bill Belichick with the playoffs out of reach. New England is getting a half of competent quarterback play from second-year QB Bailey Zappe each week, which has been enough in two of its last three games. The defensive effort never wavered, the Pats got their first non-offensive TD of the season, and rookie kicker Chad Ryland made the kick of his life on a 56-yard field goal to win the game 26-23 on Sunday night.

Although we aren't ready to play revisionist history on the quarterback yet, some will argue that the Patriots should've gone to Zappe sooner. Ultimately, the biggest takeaway is this team hasn't quit on their head coach. That doesn't absolve Belichick for all his failures that got them to this point, but it says something about the coach: Belichick has yet to lose the locker room, which could change things about the future.

Here are eight observations from as the Patriots improve to 4-11 with an upset win over the Broncos on Christmas Eve night in Denver:

1. Powerful Player of the Game Presented by Enel: Patriots DT Christian Barmore Registers Three Sacks, Four QB Hits, One Fourth-Down Stuff in Unreal Performance

In my six seasons covering the Patriots, I've been lucky to see Hall of Fame players have great games, and Sunday night's performance by Christian Barmore is right up there with the GOATs.

Following a strip-sack on the first play from scrimmage for the Patriots offense, Barmore was an unblockable force from the first Denver possession when he stuffed Broncos running back Javonte Williams on a fourth down attempt from the NE 4 to save the offense's bacon. Barmore then continued his excellent performance with a three-sack third quarter.

Barmore logged sacks on a quick two-hand swipe move (3.37 seconds), a straight bull rush, and a relentless pursuit on his third sack, where he forced a fumble. The Pats third-year pro, who is extension eligible this offseason, is playing at an All-Pro level right now. He's simply been the Patriots best player this season and should be a Patriot long-term.

I asked Barmore in the post-game locker room if anyone can block him right now: "I'm just playing football," he smiled.

Although it feels hyperbolic, this was as good an individual performance as I've seen in my years covering the Patriots — Barmore was that good.

2. Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Flips the Script with Strong Second-Half Performance

The discourse around second-year QB Bailey Zappe has accurately been that he's a tail of two halves.

Typically, it's been a strong opening script followed by a collapse in the second half. However, Zappe flipped the script on Sunday night. At halftime, the Patriots were generating -0.34 expected points added per drop-back, including a turnover on the very first play from scrimmage. Zappe finished the game with +0.04 EPA per play, speaking to the strong second half for the Patriots quarterback.

Related Links

Along with a 41-yard completion to Demario Douglas, Zappe capped off a third-quarter touchdown drive with a nice 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki. Zappe finds clean air in the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, and fits the ball into a tight window for six. Those were the types of plays the Patriots weren't getting from the quarterback.

On the game-winning drive, it felt like the Patriots were initially playing for overtime with two straight runs. But the Patriots went downfield on third down to DeVante Parker. After forcing the Broncos to burn two timeouts with two runs, Zappe signaled to Parker to convert his route to a fade against press-man, then the Pats QB gave his guy a chance on the back-shoulder throw.

Zappe also pushed the ball downfield in the first half on a 28-yard throw into the cover-two hole. With the Broncos disguising their coverage with an exotic post-snap rotation, Zappe uses a subtle pump fake to get the flat defender to fall off Reagor's vertical and then puts it on his receiver.

The Patriots are still searching for a complete game from the Zappe-led offense, with Denver's blitz pressure speeding up his process, leading to some errant throws. Still, Zappe is giving them enough right now to compete. Is it enough to hitch your wagon to him? No, not yet.

3. Patriots Defense Forces Broncos QB Russell Wilson into Dink and Dunk Performance

The chess match between head coach Bill Belichick and Broncos head coach Sean Payton was a marque schematic face-off.

With two experienced and heralded minds on their sides of the ball, Payton opened the game by attacking the Patriots soft zone coverages in the flats with quick throws and outside runs. Denver moved the ball with toss schemes from two-back formations, forcing the Pats defensive backs to play at the point of attack rather than running into the teeth of the top-ranked run defense in the NFL.

However, the strategy to play more zone coverage with a banged-up secondary against an explosive Broncos passing game worked out. Until he inflated it with deep shots late, Wilson averaged 2.1 air yards per attempt through three quarters, which is not how the Broncos want to play football. Russ has always been a great deep ball thrower, so the Patriots forced him to beat them by marching down the field, while an early injury to Broncos WR Courtland Sutton helped.

Besides a 47-yard completion to rookie Marvin Mims, the Patriots defense only allowed one other 20-plus yard pass play on a catch-and-run. At times, the bending-without-breaking strategy can be frustrating. But it was clear the Patriots were rattling Wilson, forcing him to hold the ball and take five sacks, some of which were of the seeing ghosts variety.

As always, there's usually a method to Belichick's madness. Although the Broncos head coach got them early with a few good play calls, the Patriots defense continued to deliver. Imagine this unit with a full deck next season (Judon, Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, etc).

4. Although Issues Remain on Special Teams, Rookie K Chad Ryland Nails Game-Winner

What a roller coaster ride for the Patriots special teams, which played its first game in nearly seven seasons without captain Matthew Slater, and it showed on Sunday night.

The Patriot's special teams were up and down, to say the least. The game began with a 52-yard punt return by Marvin Mims, then there was a crucial penalty on Slater's replacement at gunner, Chris Board, and a muffed punt by Myles Bryant. However, the Pats special teams unit accounted for ten critical points in the game to complete the loop on the roller coaster ride.

Starting with the kicker, rookie Chad Ryland missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal in the first three quarters. To Ryland's credit, though, he stepped up to the plate to drill a 56-yard game-winning field goal. Ryland acknowledged after the game that it's been a rough first season in New England, ranking 32nd among 33 qualified kickers in field goal percentage. But when the Patriots needed him most on Sunday night, Ryland rose to the occasion to win the game.

Along with Ryland's heroics, the Patriots also got a special teams score courtesy of rookie LB Marte Mapu's great kickoff coverage. Mapu tackled returner Marvin Mims after a muff to force a fumble, then special teams ace Cody Davis scooped up the ball in the end zone for six.

The Patriots special teams have been ranked near the bottom of the league for most of the season, coming into the Week 16 slate at 31st in special teams DVOA. It was another mixed bag on Sunday night, but New England made the plays in the second half when it counted most.

Ultimately, let's not let that distract us from the fact that this unit has been a mess all season. Hopefully, Ryland can build on the confidence from the game-winner to turn things around.

5. Patriots WR Demario Douglas is Two Yards Shy of Making Belichick-Era History

The Patriots rookie wideout was one dropped pass away from making history with a strong five-catch, 74-yard performance on Sunday night. Douglas is now two receiving yards shy of passing Aaron Dobson for the most receiving yards by a Patriots rookie wideout in the Belichick era. Douglas needs 53 yards over the final two games to have the most for any rookie pass-catcher.

In Denver, Douglas's separation quickness was on full display on a 13-yard slant and a nasty whip route to dust a Broncos defender. Douglas also showed off his contested catch ability on a 41-yard reception where Zappe extended the play and gave him a chance downfield. Douglas has emerged as a clear building block for the Patriots offense moving forward, and if it wasn't for his lone blemish on the night, the sixth-round rookie would've passed Dobson already.

6. Shorthanded Offensive Line Remains a Big Issue for the Patriots Offense

The offensive line was to blame for a bad start to the game for the Patriots, which is becoming a theme for this offense. New England doesn't have a reliable O-Line to truly open up a drop-back passiing game. Instead, Zappe has to resort to quick-game throws and one–on–one shots, with the offensive line unable to hold up long enough to run deep passing concepts or play-action. Coach Belichick confirmed the plan heading into the week was to platoon left tackle (Trent Brown and Vederian Lowe) and left guard (James Ferentz and Atonio Mafi).

With the Patriots needing to replace starting left guard Cole Strange (IR, knee), Strange's replacements struggled big-time in this one. After signing to the roster from the practice squad, veteran James Ferentz was rag-dolled on the very first play of the game, leading to a strip-sack on a play-action drop-back. Then, rookie Atonio Mafi played 54 of the 58 snaps, where he was called for holding three times and had his own issues with allowing pressure. It's been tough sledding for this offense to have a threatening passing game while the Pats had a lousy 24% success rate on the ground. You have to win the line of scrimmage in this league.

7. LB Mack Wilson Emerging as Effective Pass Rusher for the Patriots

Along with crediting the entire defense, Coach Belichick singled out the edge rush from outside linebackers Mack Wilson, Josh Uche, and Anfernee Jennings as a key part of the game plan defensively.

With an extended play artist at quarterback for the Broncos, the edge rushers needed good discipline to keep Russell Wilson in the pocket. Uche had a good example of that on his sack, while Mack Wilson continues to push for a bigger role as a situational pass-rusher. Wilson's speed off the edge has given opposing OTs problems. Wilson's sack, which came on a simulated pressure where the Pats showed blitz zero then dropped into a four-man rush, was the third-fastest sack by a Patriots defender this season (3.14 seconds). As an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Wilson is playing his way into the retention category.

8. Quick Shout Outs to Other Standouts from the Patriots Win over the Broncos

  • Strong showing in the passing game for RB Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott became the Pats go-to safety blanket without TE Hunter Henry (nine catches), and the "traffic" plays into the flat are becoming a regular thing. Plus, that hurdle was sweet.
  • LB Jahlani Tavai had another splash play on defense. This time, dropping out of the rush on a creeper pressure to force a fumble. Jalen Mills came through unblocked off the right side thanks to the pressure scheme by the Patriots.
  • Two big pass breakups late by Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade on Jerry Jeudy. Those two stepped up with Russ trying to push the ball downfield in the comeback bid.
  • TE Pharaoh Brown cannot be contained with a key catch on third down and a 20-yard reception on a two-vertical concept out of 12 personnel with Mike Gesicki. Feed the beast.
  • Rookie second-rounder Keion White had a QB hit, a blown-up run, and a batted pass at the line of scrimmage. He shows up when its see ball, get ball.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

After hanging with the defending champs in the first half, the Patriots offense couldn't keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

The Patriots pulled off the upset in Pittsburgh in one of their best performances of the season, including a breakout first-half for the offense. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

Although the Patriots defense held their own, the offense struggled once again in a loss to the Chargers at a rainy Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Patriots had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but fell to a disappointing 2-9 with a loss on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Despite plenty of opportunities, the Patriots dropped to 2-8 with a loss to the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

The Patriots came up short against the Commanders in another game that went down to the wire at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

After building some momentum in a win against Buffalo last week, the Patriots couldn't find enough winning plays to upset the Dolphins on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Bills in Week 7

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has his biggest signature win to date by orchestrating a late game-winning drive to stun the Bills on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

The Patriots were more competitive in the desert this week, but couldn't make enough plays in the end to pull off a comeback. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

The Patriots have lost back-to-back games following a disappointing loss to the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

The Patriots lost big on the scoreboard and lost two key defensive players to injury in a disappointing loss in Dallas on Sunday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Broncos

Inactive Analysis: Matthew Slater Inactive, Trent Brown Returns to the Lineup for Sunday Night Football in Denver

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Patriots Locker Room: Coach Bill Belichick's Postgame Speech After Victory over the Broncos

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 26-23 win as Coach Bill Belichick gives his postgame speech to the players. An extended locker room video will be available later today.

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Christian Barmore 12/24: "I'm always hyped"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 12/24: "When it's a tough win it makes it even more sweeter"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

David Andrews 12/24: "We showed a lot of mental toughness against a good football team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising