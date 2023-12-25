Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

Denver, CO – We know what most fans are thinking after the Patriots stunned the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Christmas Eve: why should we be happy they won this game?

Look, I learned my lesson from the win in Pittsburgh when you all circled the wagons because I said it was a nice win for a team reeling after five straight losses. Most of you don't want the Patriots to keep winning at this point. You'd rather the Pats keep losing to get the best pick possible for the 2024 draft – at the end of the day, it's what's best for the franchise.

New England earning its fourth win of the season with a 20-point third quarter (most in a quarter since 2021) and an excellent defensive performance at Mile High does this team no good in the long run. At 4-11, the Cardinals and Commanders have now leapfrogged the Patriots in the draft order, with New England holding the fourth overall pick. If we assume no trades, that means they're unlikely to land top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

If you're angry the Patriots won in Denver, again, I learned my lesson. I won't tell you how to feel. However, I will tell you what this means for New England's bigger picture.

The Patriots had every reason to roll over on a holiday road trip with nothing to play for except pride. Honestly, the thought crossed my mind more than once that they might not show up for this game, or any game, after losing to the Colts in Germany before the bye week. It's a spot where many teams with rumors swirling about their head coach's future would let go of the rope.

Instead, the Patriots continue to play hard for head coach Bill Belichick with the playoffs out of reach. New England is getting a half of competent quarterback play from second-year QB Bailey Zappe each week, which has been enough in two of its last three games. The defensive effort never wavered, the Pats got their first non-offensive TD of the season, and rookie kicker Chad Ryland made the kick of his life on a 56-yard field goal to win the game 26-23 on Sunday night.

Although we aren't ready to play revisionist history on the quarterback yet, some will argue that the Patriots should've gone to Zappe sooner. Ultimately, the biggest takeaway is this team hasn't quit on their head coach. That doesn't absolve Belichick for all his failures that got them to this point, but it says something about the coach: Belichick has yet to lose the locker room, which could change things about the future.

Here are eight observations from as the Patriots improve to 4-11 with an upset win over the Broncos on Christmas Eve night in Denver:

1. Powerful Player of the Game Presented by Enel: Patriots DT Christian Barmore Registers Three Sacks, Four QB Hits, One Fourth-Down Stuff in Unreal Performance

In my six seasons covering the Patriots, I've been lucky to see Hall of Fame players have great games, and Sunday night's performance by Christian Barmore is right up there with the GOATs.