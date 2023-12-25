Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

Official website of the New England Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Dec 25, 2023 at 01:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (90).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (90).

TEAM NOTES

  • DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game.
  • QB Bailey Zappe had five pass completions of at least 20 yards.
  • WR Demario Douglas has most receptions by a rookie under Bill Belichick.
  • LB Jahlani Tavai has second straight game with a turnover.
  • K Chad Ryland connected on a 56-yard field goal to give the Patriots the win.

PATRIOTS SCORE 20 POINTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

The Patriots scored 20 points in the third quarter, the most points scored by the team in a quarter since scoring 21 points in the second quarter vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2022, in a 50-10 win.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

DL CHRISTIAN BARMORE HAS FIRST CAREER THREE-SACK GAME

DL Christian Barmore finished with his first career three-sack game, all in the third quarter. He had two 8-yard sacks and one 9-yard sack of Denver QB Russell Wilson. He increased his 2023 total to 8 ½ sacks. He is the first Patriots player with a three-sack game since LB Josh Uche had a three-sack game at Arizona on Dec. 12, 2022. The last defensive lineman with a three-sack game for New England was Deatrich Wise Jr. on Sept. 25, 2022 vs. Baltimore.

ZAPPE HAD FIVE 20-YARD PASS PLAYS

QB Bailey Zappe had five pass completions of at least 20 yards, with a 41-yard pass to WR Demario Douglas, a 30-yard pass to WR DeVante Parker, a 28-yard pass to WR Jalen Reagor, a 27-yard pass to Parker and a 20-yard pass to TE Pharaoh Brown.

ZAPPE HAS THIRD GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Zappe finished 25-of-33 for 256 yards with two touchdown passes, a 15-yard touchdown pass to RB Ezekiel Elliott in third quarter and a 11-yard touchdown pass to TE Mike Gesicki in the third quarter.

DOUGLAS HAS MOST RECEPTIONS BY A ROOKIE UNDER BELICHICK

Rookie WR Demario Douglas finished with five receptions for 74 yards to increase his season totals to 44 receptions for 517 yards. He now has the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver under Bill Belichick. WR Deion Branch had 43 receptions for 489 yards as a rookie in 2002. Douglas needs two receiving yards to match the 519 receiving yards by WR Aaron Dobson for the most receiving yards by a rookie receiver under Belichick. Dobson had 37 receptions for 519 yards as a rookie in 2013.

MARTE MAPU FORCED A FUMBLE THAT WAS RECOVERED FOR A TOUCHDOWN BY CODY DAVIS

Marte Mapu forced a fumble on a kickoff return by Marvin Mimms Jr. that was recovered for a touchdown by DB Cody Davis in the third quarter. It was Davis' first career touchdown. The last time the Patriots scored on a fumbled kickoff was when Julian Edelman scored on a 22-yard fumble return at the New York Jets on Nov. 22, 2012. Devin McCourty forced the fumble on that play.

TAVAI FORCES A TURNOVER IN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME

LB Jahlani Tavai forced a fumble after RB Javonte Wiliams caught a pass that was recovered by DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. at the New England 39-yard line. Tavai recorded an interception in the previous game against Kansas City.

JEREMIAH PHARMS JR. HAS FIRST FUMBLE RECOVERY

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. recovered a fumble that was forced by LB Jahlani Tavai at the New England 39-yard line for his first NFL fumble recovery.

BARINGER CONTINUES HIS STREAK

Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 15 games after a punt of 53 yards in the first quarter to extend his record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season). Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.

ELLIOTT RECORDS SECOND-MOST RECEPTIONS IN HIS CAREER WITH NINE

RB Ezekiel Elliott finished with nine receptions, the second-most of his career. He had a career-high of 12 receptions vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 9, 2018 with Dallas.

ROOKIE KICKER CHAD RYLAND CONENCTS ON A 56-YARD FIELD GOAL

Rookie K Chad Ryland connected on a career-long 56-yard field goal with seven seconds to play to give the Patriots a 26-23 lead. His previous best was a 51-yard field goal at the New York Jets on Sept. 24. It is the fifth-longest field goal in team history.

LINEUP NOTES

  • OL James Ferentz started at left guard after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. It marked his third career start at left guard. He started two games at left guard in 2021.
  • OL Vederian Lowe started at left tackle. He started the game vs. Miami on Sept. 17 at left tackle in his first career start.
  • WR Kayshon Boutte returned after missing two games due to injury.
  • DB Shaun Wade returned after missing one game due to injury.
  • OL Trent Brown returned to action after missing one game due to injury. He did not start but rotated in at left tackle.
  • TE Matt Sokol made his 2023 debut after being elevated to the active roster.

