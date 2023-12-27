Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots (4-11) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-11)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Illness
S Jalen Mills, Concussion
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
DB Myles Bryant, Chest
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
LB Anfernee Jennings, Illness
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Tyrone Wheatley, Knee
BUFFALO BILLS (9-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Leonard Floyd, Wrist/Rib/Rest
Edge Von Miller, Vet Rest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Terrel Bernard, Ankle
DE A.J. Epenesa, Rib
S Damar Hamlin, Shoulder
S Micah Hype, Neck Stinger
RB Ty Johnson, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
LS Reid Ferguson, Right Thumb
DT DaQuan Jones, Pectoral
DB Cam Lewis, Thumb
WR Justin Shorter, Hamstring
LB Dorian Williams, Knee
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play