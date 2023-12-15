PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Why Ali is taking the Chiefs: The Patriots' long-awaited offensive breakout finally arrived last Thursday, when they scored as many touchdowns (three) in the first half at Pittsburgh as they had in their previous four games combined. And while the scoring was short-lived -- they punted on five of their six second-half possessions, with an INT mixed in -- it's not like the Chiefs have been lighting up scoreboards this season, either. (At least not in the way we've grown to expect.) New England's defense is feisty enough to cause Kansas City some continued frustration, but I have have complete confidence in Patrick Mahomes preventing the first three-game losing streak of his career. And a lot less confidence in Bailey Zappe picking apart Steve Spagnuolo's defense. So on Sunday, I'll take the dynasty that is over the dynasty that was.