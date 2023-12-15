Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 14 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 17 - 10:40 AM

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Anfernee Jennings is a 'Big Part' of the Patriots Top-Ranked Run Defense 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Patriots vs. Chiefs: 10 Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Jabrill Peppers Interception, Hunter Henry's TD's and More Key Plays from Win Over the Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by SERVPRO.

Published: Dec 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM Updated: Nov 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
WK15-2023-ProPredictions (1)PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Chiefs 20, Patriots 10

The defense has been up to the challenge for most of the season and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce is obviously as challenging of a combination as the unit has faced.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chiefs

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chiefs

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Chiefs

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chiefs

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chiefs

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chiefs

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Chiefs 26, Patriots 16

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chiefs 24, Patriots 13

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chiefs 21, Patriots 10

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chiefs 24, Patriots 17

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Chiefs 23, Patriots 14

Why Ali is taking the Chiefs: The Patriots' long-awaited offensive breakout finally arrived last Thursday, when they scored as many touchdowns (three) in the first half at Pittsburgh as they had in their previous four games combined. And while the scoring was short-lived -- they punted on five of their six second-half possessions, with an INT mixed in -- it's not like the Chiefs have been lighting up scoreboards this season, either. (At least not in the way we've grown to expect.) New England's defense is feisty enough to cause Kansas City some continued frustration, but I have have complete confidence in Patrick Mahomes preventing the first three-game losing streak of his career. And a lot less confidence in Bailey Zappe picking apart Steve Spagnuolo's defense. So on Sunday, I'll take the dynasty that is over the dynasty that was.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Chiefs 23, Patriots 10

The Chiefs go into Foxborough angry after what transpired at the end of their loss to the Bills. An angry Patrick Mahomes is never a good thing for an opponent. But the Chiefs have struggled to score points, and the New England defense is sound. The problem is the Patriots offense. The Chiefs will limit them and win this one.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Chiefs

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Chiefs

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Chiefs

John Breech, CBS Sports: Chiefs

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Chiefs

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Chiefs

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Chiefs

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Chiefs 24, Patriots 20

Chris Simms: Chiefs 21, Patriots 16

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 13

Zappe struggles trying to build off solid win in Pittsburgh.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 16

The Patriots defense is going to give the Chiefs problems on offense, but the bigger question is can the Pats offense produce enough points to truly put the pressure on Mahomes? It's still a quarterback league and Mahomes has to get the edge unless Zappe pulls off something truly special.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 16

Although there is a trap game element here for the Chiefs, it's a better bet that the Patriots get a focused KC team coming off an emotional loss against Buffalo. New England remains competitive with a back door cover, but the Chiefs control the game and take care of business.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

PRO Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Steelers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises nearly $10K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Anfernee Jennings is a 'Big Part' of the Patriots Top-Ranked Run Defense 

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 12/15: "[Mahomes] does everything well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Patriots Players Name Their Top 3 Dog Breeds

We polled Patriots players to name their top 3 dog breeds.

Jonathan Jones on being the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee | GMFB

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses being the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, previews Week 15 matchup vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/14: Chiefs Preview, Steelers Top Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers and look ahead to the Week 15 home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children

The Slater family invited 30 children from local foster care organizations Hopewell and Wonderfund. The youth enjoyed games, cookie decorating, taking photos with Santa Claus, and more.

Belestrator: How the Patriots Can Slow down Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Watch as Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak break down the Kansas City Chiefs offensive playmakers QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising