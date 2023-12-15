PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Chiefs 20, Patriots 10
The defense has been up to the challenge for most of the season and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce is obviously as challenging of a combination as the unit has faced.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chiefs
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chiefs
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Chiefs
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chiefs
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chiefs
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chiefs
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chiefs
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Chiefs 26, Patriots 16
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chiefs 24, Patriots 13
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chiefs 21, Patriots 10
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chiefs 24, Patriots 17
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Chiefs 23, Patriots 14
Why Ali is taking the Chiefs: The Patriots' long-awaited offensive breakout finally arrived last Thursday, when they scored as many touchdowns (three) in the first half at Pittsburgh as they had in their previous four games combined. And while the scoring was short-lived -- they punted on five of their six second-half possessions, with an INT mixed in -- it's not like the Chiefs have been lighting up scoreboards this season, either. (At least not in the way we've grown to expect.) New England's defense is feisty enough to cause Kansas City some continued frustration, but I have have complete confidence in Patrick Mahomes preventing the first three-game losing streak of his career. And a lot less confidence in Bailey Zappe picking apart Steve Spagnuolo's defense. So on Sunday, I'll take the dynasty that is over the dynasty that was.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Chiefs 23, Patriots 10
The Chiefs go into Foxborough angry after what transpired at the end of their loss to the Bills. An angry Patrick Mahomes is never a good thing for an opponent. But the Chiefs have struggled to score points, and the New England defense is sound. The problem is the Patriots offense. The Chiefs will limit them and win this one.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Chiefs
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Chiefs
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Chiefs
John Breech, CBS Sports: Chiefs
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Chiefs
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Chiefs
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Chiefs
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Chiefs 24, Patriots 20
Chris Simms: Chiefs 21, Patriots 16
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 13
Zappe struggles trying to build off solid win in Pittsburgh.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 16
The Patriots defense is going to give the Chiefs problems on offense, but the bigger question is can the Pats offense produce enough points to truly put the pressure on Mahomes? It's still a quarterback league and Mahomes has to get the edge unless Zappe pulls off something truly special.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 16
Although there is a trap game element here for the Chiefs, it's a better bet that the Patriots get a focused KC team coming off an emotional loss against Buffalo. New England remains competitive with a back door cover, but the Chiefs control the game and take care of business.
