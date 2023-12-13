Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Chiefs

The Patriots have had a difficult time running the ball with any degree of consistency all season and with Rhamondre Stevenson expected to miss another game with a high ankle sprain don't expect that to change. Ezekiel Elliott provided a boost as a receiver in the win over Pittsburgh but he was bottled up on the ground throughout the game. He barely averaged 3 yards per carry (3.1) and that number was bolstered by a 12-yard run on his final carry of the night. The Chiefs defense has been sporadic when it comes to stopping the run, allowing 114.9 yards per game, which ranks 20th in the league. The average per carry allowed is even worse at 4.6, which is 28th in the league. Defensive tackles Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi are solid but do their best work in passing situations, particularly Jones. However, with middle linebacker Nick Bolton back off injured reserve the Chiefs run defense should get a boost. Bolton joins Leo Chenal and Willie Gay to form an active set of linebackers, and the Patriots struggles on the ground won't likely disappear without Stevenson.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Chiefs

Kansas City's defensive resurgence in 2023 has been backboned by a secondary that ranks among the best in football statistically. While there aren't many household names on the back end, Kansas City allows just 185 yards per game through the air (6th in the league) and 5.7 yards per pass (4th). Corners Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and L'Jarius Sneed don't take the ball away often but they have clamped down on opposing passing games all year. Safeties Justin Reid, Mike Edwards and Chamarri Conner are an active group with each recording an interception this season, including Conner's in Sunday's loss to Buffalo. The Patriots exploded for three passing touchdowns in the first half in Pittsburgh but reverted to their sleepy ways in the second half so it will be interesting to see if they can build off the early performance or it was more of an aberration. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hunter Henry turned in their best efforts of the season with Bailey Zappe pushing the ball downfield more often early in the game. The same kind of game plan against the Chiefs might be more difficult to pull off, but Zappe should get some chances to make plays.

When the Chiefs run - Edge: Patriots

No one has really been able to run the ball against the Patriots this season and the Chiefs don't figure to be the type of team that even tries. Isaiah Pacheco is their leading ball carrier, and the second-year man out of Rutgers runs with power and aggressiveness. He averages 4.4 yards per carry but missed the Buffalo loss with a shoulder injury, leaving the lead back duties to veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who averages just 3.5 yards in a reserve role. If Pacheco returns the Chiefs will give him more opportunities than they would with Edwards-Helaire, but neither figures to generate much against a Patriots front that has been dominant. Anfernee Jennings has been a revelation replacing Matthew Judon in the starting lineup, setting a strong edge while making several plays in the backfield against the run. Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Keion White and Deatrich Wise have all been stout up front, helping the Patriots boast gaudy numbers against the run. New England ranks third in the league, allowing just 88.2 yards per game on the ground and first at 3.2 yards per rush. The Chiefs offense doesn't make a living running the ball in the first place, and against the best run defense in football don't expect that to change.

When the Chiefs pass - Edge: Chiefs

This hasn't been the smoothest of years for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs MVP quarterback remains at the top of his game, but his supporting cast has let him down time and time again this season. Kansas City's receiving corps leads the league in drops with 33, and Kadarius Toney's inexcusable penalty wiped out a late touchdown and cost the team a chance to win against the Bills. Mahomes' frustration boiled over after the game, and now he travels to Foxborough looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Despite all the struggles he's still completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,398 yards and 23 touchdowns, but does have 11 picks. Travis Kelce remains his lone reliable threat with 80 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns but rookie Rashee Rice is emerging. He trails only Kelce with 59 receptions for 663 yards and a team-high six TDs. However, the rest of the group has offered little as Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore haven't establish themselves as consistent options. The Patriots secondary has done a decent job of limiting teams in recent weeks but they haven't seen a quarterback as talented as Mahomes. If the Chiefs can hold onto the ball, this will be a tall task.

Special Teams - Edge: Chiefs