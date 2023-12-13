Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Playbook (video edition) Wed Dec 13 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Jabrill Peppers Interception, Hunter Henry's TD's and More Key Plays from Win Over the Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM Updated: Dec 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
how-to-watch-wk15

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/17 · 1:00 PM EST

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

FOX / WFXT
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties with Daryl Johnston as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Pete Macheska and directed by Artie Kempner.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

Related Links

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 815 (KC) | SiriusXM: 231 (NE), 386 (KC)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by DraftKings: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/13

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jahlani Tavai 12/13: "Really good energy right now"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Bailey Zappe on Patrick Mahomes: "The play is never over with him"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Hunter Henry 12/13: "I'm locked in on Kansas City"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick on facing the Chiefs 12/13: "We are going to have to play well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Sights and Sounds from Army-Navy Game

We look back at the spectacular sights and sounds, and a one-of-a-kind fanfare when the 2023 Army Navy game was hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Memorable Moments: The Snow Plow Game

On a snowy field at Schaefer Stadium on December 12, 1982, snow plow operator, Mark Henderson, clears a spot for Patriots kicker John Smith to kick the game winning field goal, a 3-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising