How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/17 · 1:00 PM EST
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
AT
Patriots
New England Patriots
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.
TELEVISION
This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties with Daryl Johnston as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Pete Macheska and directed by Artie Kempner.
Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.
MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING
NFL+ (Local Market Only)
Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!
NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)
NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.
LOCAL RADIO
98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 815 (KC) | SiriusXM: 231 (NE), 386 (KC)
NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)
Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.
PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS
Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
Patriots Postgame Show presented by DraftKings: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM
Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.