Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

The New England Patriots (3-10) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-10)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Hand
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Isiah Pacheco, Shoulder
OL Donovan Smith, Neck
LB Leo Chenal, Illness
S Mike Edwards, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Nick Bolton, Wrist / Abdomen
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Justin Reid, Knee
RB Jerick McKinnon, Groin
CB L'Jarius Sneed, Knee
WR Kadarius Toney, Hip
LB Drue Tranquill, Concussion
WR Justyn Ross, Not Injury Related (return from suspension)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play