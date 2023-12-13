Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Dec 13 - 04:00 PM | Thu Dec 14 - 09:55 AM

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Jabrill Peppers Interception, Hunter Henry's TD's and More Key Plays from Win Over the Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

The New England Patriots (3-10) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:39 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (3-10) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-10)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Hand
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Related Links

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Isiah Pacheco, Shoulder
OL Donovan Smith, Neck
LB Leo Chenal, Illness
S Mike Edwards, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Nick Bolton, Wrist / Abdomen

FULL PARTICIPATION
S Justin Reid, Knee
RB Jerick McKinnon, Groin
CB L'Jarius Sneed, Knee
WR Kadarius Toney, Hip
LB Drue Tranquill, Concussion
WR Justyn Ross, Not Injury Related (return from suspension)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

The New England Patriots (2-10) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

The New England Patriots (2-9) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

The New England Patriots (2-8) and the New York Giants (3-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

The New England Patriots (2-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots (2-5) and the Miami Dolphins (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-5) and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots (1-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/13

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick on facing the Chiefs 12/13: "We are going to have to play well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Bailey Zappe on Patrick Mahomes: "The play is never over with him"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Mack Wilson Sr. 12/13: "Continuing to keep building"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. addresses the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Kansas City Chiefs

Tamara Brown, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down the key matchups to watch in this week's Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Deatrich Wise 12/13: "Keeping the guys motivated"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 12/13: "I've got a lot of gas in the tank"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising