Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

After being eliminated from playoff contention, the Patriots are playing the spoiler role against the defending champion Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

It would be fun to upset the Chiefs. However, most fans would probably rather see the Patriots lose to get the best possible pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Following a feel-good win over the Steelers for New England, the Bears, via the Panthers, are running away with the number one overall pick. Luckily, the Pats still have the best odds of selecting second overall. According to ESPN Analytics, the Patriots have a 41% chance at a top-two pick in next April's draft, down from 60% due to beating Pittsburgh in Week 14.

Although it behooves them to keep losing, that doesn't mean the Patriots can't be competitive in their last four games. Ideally, New England loses four entertaining, close games where the roster continues to show promise for future seasons. During their five-game losing streak, it was hard to highlight any players or areas of the team as positives. In recent weeks, there have been bright spots defensively, while the offense showed promise in Pittsburgh with Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

With the Patriots projected to start Zappe for the third consecutive week, it becomes a game of player evaluation. For the Pats current QB1, the final month of the season allows the team to evaluate Zappe's role moving forward. With all due respect to Zappe, it's hard to envision his performance being so good that it convinces the Patriots to hitch their wagon to him. The second-year quarterback is competing for a job next year, but that role is as a good backup who can bridge the gap to what's likely to be a highly-drafted rookie quarterback. That role has enormous value, with backups playing all over the league while allowing the Pats to stay patient with another young quarterback.

This week, upsetting the 10.5-point favorite in the defending champion Chiefs would certainly be a big moment for Zappe. Kansas City is looking to shake it off after losing three out of its last four games. The Chiefs still have the best quarterback in the world (Patrick Mahomes), arguably the best offensive architect of all time (head coach Andy Reid), and a Hall of Fame tight end (Travis Kelce), but there's something off about their offense. Despite being fourth in DVOA, it feels like KC is a playmaker short offensively, making everything more difficult on a frustrated Mahomes.

Although the Chiefs issues are more about them winning another Super Bowl than beating the three-win Patriots, comparing how the new NFL powerhouse sustains success is still interesting. New England was a Super Bowl favorite for nearly 20 years with Brady, and Kansas City could dominate this era with Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl champ at only 28 years old. The Patriots teams of old would take care of business on the road against an inferior opponent. Locally, the main storylines will be whether head coach Bill Belichick can still shut down an elite quarterback and whether Zappe can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes. But, nationally, this game is all about the slumping Chiefs.

Here are our keys to victory for the Patriots in what should be a fun check-in on the defending champs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday:

Offensive Key - Use Motion and Misdirection to Manipulate a Very Aggressive Chiefs Defense

Before we get into the Chiefs defensive system, this matchup on paper screams for the Patriots to run the ball against the 30th-ranked rush DVOA defense to keep Mahomes on the sideline.

With the ninth-ranked defense in DVOA this season, Kansas City is playing the best defense ever in the Mahomes era under veteran defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo has won Super Bowls coordinating defenses for two different franchises, one against the Patriots with the Giants in Super Bowl 42 and two with the Chiefs. Although KC's weaknesses defensively is on the ground, there are two reasons why running the ball effectively could be challenging.

First, we have too much respect for Spags to think he'll allow offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to call run plays to Ezekiel Elliott all day without putting the game in Bailey Zappe's hands. Spagnuolo will find ways to stop the run, then he'll come after Zappe, plain and simple. The other reason is the Patriots will need to score in this game to have a chance against Mahomes. Although the Chiefs offense is going through some ups and downs, they're still averaging 22.5 points per game, and it feels inevitable that Mahomes will find ways to put up points.

New England will need to throw the ball on a Chiefs defense that ranks fifth in DVOA against the pass, with the fourth-highest blitz rate (38.8%). Along with exotic blitz schemes under Spags, the Chiefs defense plays more split-safety coverages than any defense in the NFL (56.7%), specifically majoring in cover and two-man, playing the second-most drop-backs in those two coverages of any defense in the league (138).