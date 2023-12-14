What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"It's a well-coached team, and they are defensively built. And you look at the base of that team, they are built to run the ball. Hard core, physical team, old school type of team – you don't have that type of teams these days because most of the league is about passing yards these days. That's a physical team built off of their defense and running the ball. That speaks for itself what kind of coach (Patriots Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick is hard core, physical, hard nose coach (whose). Been in this league awhile. (I've) got much respect for him and the way he's prevailed as a coach, and how he's been such a generational coach in this league for a decade, or even longer. Coach Belichick has been successful in this league."
- Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones
"Looking forward to the challenge of playing the Patriots, good football team, well coached, (they) play hard. (Patriots Head Coach) Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach to have coached the National Football League. He proves it every year. You can see the improvements that they've made this year with a young, young group. The things that they're doing now, their defense is playing outstanding football right now. Bill O'Brien is the offensive coordinator (and) Steve (Belichick) is following right in his dad's footsteps and doing a heck of a job as a defensive coordinator. We brought the guys in yesterday and they understand all of our focus is straight ahead on the Patriots and every day that we have to practice against them and for this game is important."
- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"They do enough stuff offensively that you better be on your toes and defensively, they do a lot of stuff. I mean this is (Patriots Head Coach Bill) Belichick's defense, and they're going to give you a ton of different looks and it's going to be tapered for your offense."
- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
On Bill Belichick...
"Listen, he's (Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick) the best. I mean he's a phenomenal coach, you know his guys are going to be ready. They're well coached and they play hard, you know that. That's a tribute to him for how he goes about his business."
- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"I think the great thing about (Patriots Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick and all of those coaches is (that) he changes but he stays the same and he does different stuff. I mean he does everything. He'll take stuff he's done 10 or 15 years ago and implement it into the gameplan and the scheme that he runs now. He's got everything, so it's your job as a quarterback to adjust on the fly and put your team in the best position to have success and not hurt your team. It'll be a great challenge like I said. I'm excited to go out there and try to execute and find a way to win a football game."
- Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
"All I can do is go about business like I do every single week and try to get better and better and play the best football I can for this upcoming week. The division is tight, the AFC is
tight, we have to go out there and play our best football and try to get better this week and try to find a way to get a win."
- Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
On the Patriots defense...
"I think they do a great job of making everything look very similar but doing little things here and there to change it up. That's where they get you in trouble at the quarterback position. He (Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick) knows tendencies. He's going to really break it down, what you do well and try to take that away. Even if they play a coverage and the rules say you might need to play it this way, he's going to adjust it just enough to affect where you want to go as a quarterback. It's a great challenge for you, I think that's why you see the young quarterbacks especially like I was early in my career you have trouble – even veteran quarterbacks. You think you know where to go with the ball before the snap, but he makes those adjustments week in and week out to take those way and make you get through your progressions and be perfect every play. It will be a great challenge obviously for the offense but for me especially."
- Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes