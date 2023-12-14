What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

"I think they do a great job of making everything look very similar but doing little things here and there to change it up. That's where they get you in trouble at the quarterback position. He (Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick) knows tendencies. He's going to really break it down, what you do well and try to take that away. Even if they play a coverage and the rules say you might need to play it this way, he's going to adjust it just enough to affect where you want to go as a quarterback. It's a great challenge for you, I think that's why you see the young quarterbacks especially like I was early in my career you have trouble – even veteran quarterbacks. You think you know where to go with the ball before the snap, but he makes those adjustments week in and week out to take those way and make you get through your progressions and be perfect every play. It will be a great challenge obviously for the offense but for me especially."

- Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes