What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

"Just being on the opposite sideline watching what he's done over his career is phenomenal. Just what he does, he's always switching things up. He's a brilliant coach, a ton of respect for the guy. He's been doing it at the highest level and has been the best doing it for I don't know, the last three decades? Whatever it's been. But just a ton of respect for what he does on a weekly basis. Every week he gets his team ready to go." - Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

"We saw that every team now in this league can score a lot of points if they have the opportunity. We have a lot of respect for what Buffalo does and New England scored 29 against Buffalo and won the game. We just got to do a good job. I think last week we went back and said, 'Let's get back to being fundamentally who we are and get back to doing the things that we do.' Shane's (Steichen) big words were execution, communication, being on the details. I think that we went back more to that. Really, this opportunity – New England does a good job, I've got a lot of respect for them. But we've just got to continue to get better in some areas. I don't think we tackled as well as we needed to at times last week. There's a couple of areas that we really need to focus our attention on making another big step. Now, it's against New England. We have that opportunity against them, a team that we highly respect."

- Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley