What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

On facing the Patriots...

"They're a good football team. As I've said before, the NFL is up for grabs every week. Records do not matter … they played a good football team in Denver and beat them. So I think they're playing good football, they're well-coached as we all know and we have a lot of respect for what they've done here."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"The fact that we lost game one, I think, tells these guys, we gotta put our best stuff out on the field or we're not going to win. Frankly, it's a game that we need to win and they know that, we know that. If I'm in the New England Patriots locker room, I'm looking to ruin their season. An opponent's playoff hopes are on the line, division rival, so they're going to be ready to go, I can guarantee you that."

- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen