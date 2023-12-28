What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"They're a good football team. As I've said before, the NFL is up for grabs every week. Records do not matter … they played a good football team in Denver and beat them. So I think they're playing good football, they're well-coached as we all know and we have a lot of respect for what they've done here."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"The fact that we lost game one, I think, tells these guys, we gotta put our best stuff out on the field or we're not going to win. Frankly, it's a game that we need to win and they know that, we know that. If I'm in the New England Patriots locker room, I'm looking to ruin their season. An opponent's playoff hopes are on the line, division rival, so they're going to be ready to go, I can guarantee you that."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
"What we have to control is what's in front of us, and that's the New England Patriots on Sunday and that's our best way to get into the playoffs: win this game and win the next one. We can't win the next one without winning this one, we gotta focus on this one."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
On the Patriots Defense...
"Their defense is playing at a very high level. They have guys that are smart, that can play multiple positions. They're rushing the passer very well right now."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
"It starts with their interior, not only eating up blocks but keeping gap integrity. I think they do a phenomenal job of keeping gap integrity, understanding how offensive linemen are trying to play them not only before the game, but during the game."
- Bills Center Mitch Morse
On Bill Belichick...
"He's accomplished so much. Most coaches if not all coaches are learning from Coach Belichick and trying to get to where he's been for years. He's changed the game in a lot of ways just speaking big picture league wise. The league has listened to some of his recommendations. He's an extremely smart person and does a great job in terms of taking his personnel on the field and make the most of what he has. I think you are seeing that in the way his team has developed this year."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
On Bailey Zappe...
"He has really good control over his offense, not turning the ball over as much and making good decisions with the ball. And I feel like that's what you need in a good quarterback."
- Bills Cornerback Taron Johnson