What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

"Football's a tough game. The NFL's a really tough league and you can have tough seasons. This probably isn't Bill's first tough season as he's been in the NFL his whole life. He's seen it all. He's definitely the standard in the coaching profession, certainly in the National Football League. He's someone that I have studied a lot and learned a lot from. I've never worked with him, but he's been one of the guys that's been the best in our profession for a long time. You just respect the longevity and you respect the body of work - going through so many different eras of players and so many different styles of play of football - to be able to stand the test of time and to have his type of resume speaks for itself. Nothing but full respect for him."

- Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley