What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM
Patriots.com Staff
Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"In the NFL every week you've got to have your full attention on your opponent because anything can happen. They've got a lot of good players on their football team and they're extremely well coached. We have to be prepared for a tough game."
- Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

"I feel like they have a great leader over there in coach Belichick. Their team is connected and they've got a lot of experienced players like Hunter Henry and a lot of those guys. We've got to be ready. You can't take anyone lightly. You've got to come out ready to play on Sunday."
- Chargers Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...

"Football's a tough game. The NFL's a really tough league and you can have tough seasons. This probably isn't Bill's first tough season as he's been in the NFL his whole life. He's seen it all. He's definitely the standard in the coaching profession, certainly in the National Football League. He's someone that I have studied a lot and learned a lot from. I've never worked with him, but he's been one of the guys that's been the best in our profession for a long time. You just respect the longevity and you respect the body of work - going through so many different eras of players and so many different styles of play of football - to be able to stand the test of time and to have his type of resume speaks for itself. Nothing but full respect for him."
- Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

"You always want to measure yourself against the best. I can remember when I got my first opportunity to coach against Tom Brady when I was with the Rams. When you're going against the best ever to do it that's why you do it. You try to compete against the best. We played against Bill [Belichick] in 2021 and now we get another chance at it."
- Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the Patriots defense...

"They're really sound fundamentally and really well coached. They've got some talented guys on that side of the ball. When you pair that together you are going to get a really good defense. We have to do a good job watching film and having a good protection plan especially this week."
- Quarterback Justin Herbert

On preparing for the uncertainty at QB for the Patriots...

"You have to prepare for whichever guy is out there. We'll be ready for whichever guy steps out. I think overall they are trying to get the best guy out there for their team. I feel like Mac Jones is a guy they are familiar with and knows the system. Bailey [Zappe] is a guy that can come in too. We just have to be ready. They're different in their fundamentals and their techniques, but Mac Jones is more experienced in their system. We've got to be ready for both."
- Chargers Safety Derwin James, Jr.

