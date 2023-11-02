Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

One-on-One with David Andrews | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Find out what Washington Commanders coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 02, 2023 at 11:51 AM
2023-WhatTheyreSaying-wk9-washington16x9

Washington Commanders coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On what make the Patriots difficult to play against...

"They do a lot of different things on defense, and you can tell they try to do things to mess with your eyes and they do a good job of it. They try to give you different looks pre-snap, and then get to some of the same coverages that everybody plays. You just get to them in some unconventional ways, but they do a good job. Obviously, there's a reason they've had so much success up there on the defensive side of the ball. It'll definitely be a challenge for us."
- Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell

"They try to outsmart you. We've got to be mentally locked in for this game because they bring a lot of different looks. We have to be mentally on top of it and doing what we need to do."
- Commanders Running Back Antonio Gibson

"We've got to be firing on all cylinders. That's a very well-coached group. Very disciplined group. They fly to the ball - all eleven of those guys - and they don't beat themselves. We're going to have to go in there with a great gameplan. We have to be hitting on all cylinders and put a lot of points on the board."
- Commanders Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson

On playing against Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick...

"I mean, it's a fun opportunity, and it's a cool opportunity for us and our offense to go against a good defense, obviously coached by Coach Belichick, and he's done a really good job throughout his career and there's a reason he's talked about the way he's talked about. So, it's definitely a fun challenge for us and they do a good job on defense and do a lot of different things and try to do a lot of different confusing looks. So, it's definitely a challenge and we've been excited to prepare. It's been a fun challenge so far and we're excited to keep preparing and go out there on Sunday."
- Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell

On facing the Patriots...

"Facing the Patriots we know it's going to be a tough game. Bill Belichick is clearly known as one of the best if not the best defensive coaches in the league. His record and all of that speaks for itself. It's a hostile environment in Foxboro. I've played there before but haven't won there. Really excited to go out there and get a 'W'. We've got to be ready for a dog fight."
- Commanders Tackle Charles Leno Jr.

"It's going to be a fun challenge learning their offense, seeing how they are going to attack us and seeing how they are going to get their weapons the ball. For us it's just every guy locking in on their assignment, playing together as a group and playing good football."
-Commanders Cornerback Kendall Fuller

"It's a disciplined group. They know their gameplan. They know what they want to do going into each week. They take pride in executing that gameplan. That's something we take pride in too. It's going to be a fun matchup."
-Commanders Cornerback Kendall Fuller

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

On Halloween, Patriots.com cameras tagged along with Lawrence Guy as he took his family trick or treating.

Previewing the Key Matchups and Keys to Victory Against the Washington Commanders

Watch as Tamara Brown, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.  Get the key matchups, keys to victory, storelines and more.

David Andrews 11/2: "Going to continue to work"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/2: "All we can do is play for the next game"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

JuJu Smith Schuster 11/1: "Go out there, have fun, play"

Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Cole Strange 11/1: "You just have to keep working"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
