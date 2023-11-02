What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

On what make the Patriots difficult to play against...

"They do a lot of different things on defense, and you can tell they try to do things to mess with your eyes and they do a good job of it. They try to give you different looks pre-snap, and then get to some of the same coverages that everybody plays. You just get to them in some unconventional ways, but they do a good job. Obviously, there's a reason they've had so much success up there on the defensive side of the ball. It'll definitely be a challenge for us."

- Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell

"They try to outsmart you. We've got to be mentally locked in for this game because they bring a lot of different looks. We have to be mentally on top of it and doing what we need to do."

- Commanders Running Back Antonio Gibson