What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

"I t's just one of those games where you can't be fooled into thinking that is not a solid team because of the record. We have to keep in mind the history of that organization and who's coaching over there. They do have a lot of players that can make plays. So, it's one of those games that you have to kind of dive into the tape and make sure you know who you're playing against, that way you don't get fooled thinking that based off of the 1-4 record, that it's going to be an easy game. Just based off the way we've been playing, we need to focus more on what we got going on, versus what everybody else is doing and that type of stuff. I feel like that will help us be consistent more consistently." - Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams

"It's a team that does a lot of different things, a lot of good football players in every phase and like all of us, there's things that they're doing better than others at this point in time. But they've got a lot of disruptive people, defensively. Certainly, one of the better defensive teams in the league. I mean every level. The front is physical, big, tough. The linebacking core is really good, athletic, versatile, and plays a lot of different spots. [Ja'Whaun] Bentley's one of the best inside linebackers we'll see for sure. And their secondary is very multiple, lot of guys that play a lot of different safeties, they line up in a lot of different locations, very difficult to identify, challenge your pre-snap communication, try to make sure you get a body on a body, create a lot of negative situations with that. Offensively, they have a lot of skill players that do a lot of different things, diverse skill sets. Their two backs are really good, they're starting to play both of them. Obviously, [Rhamondre] Stevenson was one of the league leaders in pass receptions last year, makes a lot of yards after contact. [Ezekiel] Zeke [Elliott], same thing, good out of the backfield in the passing game, making yards after contact, so those two guys are obviously going to be a focal point for us. Tight end position, Hunter Henry, go-to guy on the situational plays. [Mike] Gesicki, length, speed, catch radius is huge at tight end. And then the receivers, they've played a lot of different guys, they have some young guys, obviously, that are playing. I know [Demario] Douglas is in the protocol but, quick, fast, does a lot of things with the ball in his hands. [DeVante] Parker, big, contested catch guy in the boundary. [Kendrick] Borne, really good run after catch. I know JuJu [Smith-Schuster] is in the protocol as well. But again, situational plays, a lot of important plays for them. The quarterback, touch, accuracy feel, and when they get it rolling, they there, this is a very diverse group of skill guys. Their line really has only played one game together against the Jets, battled injuries a lot. But they're physical, big. [Trent] Brown, [Mike] Onwenu, big guys inside, hard to pry open in the running game. And we're going to expect that group to play this week as well. And really good in the kicking game in terms of their core teams players. We know [Matthew] Slater who's as good as there is in the league at his position -- 10- straight Pro Bowls. [Brendan] Schooler, I mean, he's one of the best. I mean, this is an elite cover player, for sure. Blocked a kick against Miami, does a lot of different things for them. [Chris] Board. They have a lot of guys in the kicking game that make a lot of big plays for him. And then the two young kickers that are that they're breaking in right now, too. So, a lot of different things, a lot of different challenges, different team than what we played last December, by far. Our team's different, our strategy is different. Theirs is, too, they have different coaches, so this will be a big week of preparation for us."

- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels