What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"It's just one of those games where you can't be fooled into thinking that is not a solid team because of the record. We have to keep in mind the history of that organization and who's coaching over there. They do have a lot of players that can make plays. So, it's one of those games that you have to kind of dive into the tape and make sure you know who you're playing against, that way you don't get fooled thinking that based off of the 1-4 record, that it's going to be an easy game. Just based off the way we've been playing, we need to focus more on what we got going on, versus what everybody else is doing and that type of stuff. I feel like that will help us be consistent more consistently."
- Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams
"It's a team that does a lot of different things, a lot of good football players in every phase and like all of us, there's things that they're doing better than others at this point in time. But they've got a lot of disruptive people, defensively. Certainly, one of the better defensive teams in the league. I mean every level. The front is physical, big, tough. The linebacking core is really good, athletic, versatile, and plays a lot of different spots. [Ja'Whaun] Bentley's one of the best inside linebackers we'll see for sure. And their secondary is very multiple, lot of guys that play a lot of different safeties, they line up in a lot of different locations, very difficult to identify, challenge your pre-snap communication, try to make sure you get a body on a body, create a lot of negative situations with that. Offensively, they have a lot of skill players that do a lot of different things, diverse skill sets. Their two backs are really good, they're starting to play both of them. Obviously, [Rhamondre] Stevenson was one of the league leaders in pass receptions last year, makes a lot of yards after contact. [Ezekiel] Zeke [Elliott], same thing, good out of the backfield in the passing game, making yards after contact, so those two guys are obviously going to be a focal point for us. Tight end position, Hunter Henry, go-to guy on the situational plays. [Mike] Gesicki, length, speed, catch radius is huge at tight end. And then the receivers, they've played a lot of different guys, they have some young guys, obviously, that are playing. I know [Demario] Douglas is in the protocol but, quick, fast, does a lot of things with the ball in his hands. [DeVante] Parker, big, contested catch guy in the boundary. [Kendrick] Borne, really good run after catch. I know JuJu [Smith-Schuster] is in the protocol as well. But again, situational plays, a lot of important plays for them. The quarterback, touch, accuracy feel, and when they get it rolling, they there, this is a very diverse group of skill guys. Their line really has only played one game together against the Jets, battled injuries a lot. But they're physical, big. [Trent] Brown, [Mike] Onwenu, big guys inside, hard to pry open in the running game. And we're going to expect that group to play this week as well. And really good in the kicking game in terms of their core teams players. We know [Matthew] Slater who's as good as there is in the league at his position -- 10- straight Pro Bowls. [Brendan] Schooler, I mean, he's one of the best. I mean, this is an elite cover player, for sure. Blocked a kick against Miami, does a lot of different things for them. [Chris] Board. They have a lot of guys in the kicking game that make a lot of big plays for him. And then the two young kickers that are that they're breaking in right now, too. So, a lot of different things, a lot of different challenges, different team than what we played last December, by far. Our team's different, our strategy is different. Theirs is, too, they have different coaches, so this will be a big week of preparation for us."
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels
"I know this from experience, Bill [Belichick] will have them ready to go. Bill Belichick, Coach [Bill] O'Brien, they'll have them ready to go. They've got really good players that we have to prepare for. Starting with the offensive line, they do a good job playing together, do a good job of moving people off the line of scrimmage. A lot of weapons at the tight end position that are tough to cover and they compete in the run game. The backs are big guys that are hard to tackle, and they're live in the passing game. And then you get to the receivers and they all have certain skill sets that they do a good job at and it's tough. It's tough. And I know Bill will have them ready to go, Bill and the other Bill."
- Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham
"Familiar with the people you know the personalities of, but in terms of scheme and stuff like that, we're definitely out for a tough test this week because they play very well and they're very soundly coached."
- Raiders Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi
"They've been in some close games. It could get skewed if you just look at the record, but when you look a little more depth into it they're a good team. They've been in close games with some good teams, so we've got to come correct here on Sunday."
- Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
"I like to play ball, man, whoever it is. I'm happy to see my guys who come here, but you line me up and I'm going out there to play."
- Raiders Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers
On Bill Belichick...
"He's been in every situation you can imagine. I can't speak for him on that. But I've been around them long enough to know that no matter how bad or how good it is, it's usually kind of like this (steady) inside the building. So, I have great respect for their team and for their coaching staff and obviously for Bill [Belichick], and they'll be ready to play. They got a lot of things that they do that create issues for you, so on a short week we're going to have to get ready for a lot of different things. We have not seen a team that plays like this. So, there's a lot of challenges inherently in getting ready for them. And like I said, I'm sure he'll have them ready to go."
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels
"I think it'd be pretty hard to surprise Coach [Belichick], he's been in this league for a while. Obviously, one of the best ever do it. He's seen just about everything. So, we'll do what we do. I'm sure we'll have a couple of wrinkles here and there. I'm sure they will too. But yeah, that's kind of the chess match when you play against a former coach I've learned. It's fun though, man. You've got to embrace it and make the best of it."
- Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
On Mac Jones...
"He's a very talented player. Accuracy has always been a huge part of his game, touch, anticipation. He has all those things at a very high level. They've battled the same bug we've battled honestly, with the turnovers and losing opportunities through change of possession. So, I'm sure that's something that they're going to work hard at limiting and getting rid of, and it's the same thing we're talking about. But this is a guy who's a very capable passer in every situation. He's played big and big games. He's battled against really good teams, made some high-level throws and hung in there. Very tough in the pocket, gets hit and gets right up and goes to the next play. So, a lot of respect for him, a lot of admiration for what he did when I was there. It'll be a big challenge for us this week."
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels
"Mac, he's a tough guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He goes out there and he's competitive and he can make a lot of throws. He's more athletic than most people give him credit for. I think he's a really solid player in this league."
- Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby
On the Patriots defense...
"They play well together. They're coached well, so obviously they have a good scheme, and do a pretty good job. I haven't really had a game against the Patriots yet where I felt like I had a game that I was hoping to have. So, they obviously understand who's meant to do what, and 'Who's who in the zoo', as we say around here. So, at the end of the day, you have to find ways to still make it happen, and not use it as an excuse to not be having certain guys be able to produce, regardless. We just have to get a plan together and execute it."
- Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams
On J.C. Jackson...
He's got good size, good speed, good length, can disrupt at the line of scrimmage, excellent ball skills. I think he has more interceptions than anybody since '18 I think is the number, but just a complete player that played a lot of man coverage in New England. Very sticky in coverage, has a knack for finding the ball when it's in the air. They did a good job of reacquiring him and we'll expect to see him on Sunday."
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels