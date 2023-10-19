What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

"To me it looks like the Patriots of the golden days. Same plays, obviously different players in different positions. I was watching a play earlier and said 'Man, that is the same play that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski used to eat off of.' A little play action over the top to Gronkowski, but it's just a little different with Mac Jones and Mike Gesicki. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two hall of fame players. Mac Jones and Gesicki - they're still building up and they have the talent to be able to do that. It still looks like the same Patriots team to me. It's the same fundamentals, same techniques. You can see the greatness there. It just hasn't come to fruition yet. I think part of that reason is in a lot of games they've played this season it has been over early. They've been reeling early. I think that's been one of the problems. They've had turnovers early in the game which kind of took them out of their rhythm. If you look back at the golden days back with Tom Brady and all those guys, Tom Brady would keep them in the game and try not to turn the ball over. That's what any team tries to do. If you turn the ball over early in the game and the other team gets up a couple of scores then it is hard to get back in rhythm. Hopefully, we can do the same to them and have the successes that other teams have had against them this year."

- Bills Linebacker Von Miller