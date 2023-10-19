Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Oct 19, 2023 at 02:56 PM
Patriots.com Staff
A look at what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"We've got great respect for the Patriots and what they've accomplished. They have a deep history of winning and that's not an easy thing to do in this league. Our sole focus needs to be on this week's game."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"I expect them to come out with a full head of steam running the same plays that have killed defenses for years. It's all grown men in this league and all grown men respond. Nobody likes to lose. I expect them to come out ready to play, especially in Foxborough."
- Bills linebacker Von Miller

"At the end of the day, it's the National Football League. The other 31 teams want to win a Super Bowl, just like us. The other guys get paid, just like us. It's no easy task to win in this league consistently. It really isn't."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

On the Patriots defense...

"They do a lot of switching up their personnel. Obviously getting [cornerback] JC Jackson back, who was there for a while and played really well in that system, so making sure we're okay with that. [Linebacker Josh] Uche, has been rushing the quarterback really well, so we gotta make sure we have a plan for him. But they switch it up and there's no single thing that you can expect them to do."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

"They could easily have won a few of those games, so for us we understand that it's in the division, it's a Bill Belichick-coached team, Bill Belichick-coached defense. For us, we know that we need all hands on deck, we're gonna see multiple looks, we're gonna have to make in-game adjustments and we gonna have to battle, because these guys are very well-coached and play very well."
- Bills Center Mitch Morse

On the Patriots offense...

"To me it looks like the Patriots of the golden days. Same plays, obviously different players in different positions. I was watching a play earlier and said 'Man, that is the same play that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski used to eat off of.' A little play action over the top to Gronkowski, but it's just a little different with Mac Jones and Mike Gesicki. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two hall of fame players. Mac Jones and Gesicki - they're still building up and they have the talent to be able to do that. It still looks like the same Patriots team to me. It's the same fundamentals, same techniques. You can see the greatness there. It just hasn't come to fruition yet. I think part of that reason is in a lot of games they've played this season it has been over early. They've been reeling early. I think that's been one of the problems. They've had turnovers early in the game which kind of took them out of their rhythm. If you look back at the golden days back with Tom Brady and all those guys, Tom Brady would keep them in the game and try not to turn the ball over. That's what any team tries to do. If you turn the ball over early in the game and the other team gets up a couple of scores then it is hard to get back in rhythm. Hopefully, we can do the same to them and have the successes that other teams have had against them this year."
- Bills Linebacker Von Miller

"I expect them to attack some of the things we've struggled with. I expect them to try to insert that in the gameplan somehow. That's what great coaches do. If you're going against a team and they struggle with certain things then I want to put that in my gamplan. It looks like the same scheme, same system that took them to the Super Bowl. It's just the execution hasn't been there for them this far in the season. They look very well coached. The plays are open there for them to get done. They've just been turning the ball over early in the games."
- Bills Linebacker Von Miller

On facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium...

"That's one of my favorite places to play. There's so much history there. I expect it to be a tough environment."
- Bills Linebacker Von Miller

