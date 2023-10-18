Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots showed a slight glimmer of hope on the ground early in the second half of their loss to the Raiders in Vegas. Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott didn't exactly light it up, but both finished with averages above 4 yards per carry and provided some life to the offense. New England will try to build on that against a Bills defense that traditionally allows yardage on the ground and this season has been no exception. Buffalo ranks 25th in the league, allowing 133.7 rushing yards per game and 31st in yards per carry at 5.4. A big part of the problem for the Bills has been the absence of star middle linebacker Matt Milano, who missed most of the past two games with a broken leg, and stout defensive tackle Daquan Jones, who also is on IR. The Jags and Giants both enjoyed success on the ground with that pair out of the lineup. Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson have tried to fill the void but Sean McDermott will need better play from Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver up front to help protect the young linebackers. Stevenson showed some burst for the first time this season and perhaps is ready to get the running game in gear. If the Patriots can remain competitive and are able to continue running the ball, the opportunity for a productive game on the ground exists.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bills

Mac Jones also showed slight improvement in Vegas, and had DeVante Parker been able to hold onto a perfectly thrown deep ball late in the game the Patriots may have found a way to come out on top. But the bottom line is Jones was not great for the balance of the game, throwing a costly interception in the first half and nearly had another in the fourth quarter when Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane allowed a potential game-sealer to sail through his hands. Jones continues to face heavy pressure as the banged up offensive line deals with issues with health and consistency. The Patriots could use Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) back in the lineup on a full-time basis to allow rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow more time to develop. Until then Jones will need to figure out how to deal with a Bills secondary that has performed well even without Tre'Davious White (Achilles), who is out for the year. Corners Christian Benford, Dane Jackson (who missed the Giants game with foot injury), Taron Johnson and Kaiir Elam, along with the excellent safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, allow just 190.2 yards per game through the air (7th in the NFL) and 6.2 yard per pass play (12th). The Bills also get plenty of heat on the passer, led by Leonard Floyd (6.5 sacks), A.J. Epenesa (4), Oliver (4) and Greg Rousseau (3). Von Miller recently returned to that talented group, so pass protection will once again be an issue for the Patriots.

When the Bills run - Edge: Patriots

The Bills running game has improved with the ascension of James Cook to the lead back role in favor of the departed Devin Singletary. Cook averages almost 5 yards per carry while leading Buffalo with 363 yards on the ground. Josh Allen hasn't called his own number as often thus far in 2023 but still ranks second on the team with 131 yards on the ground, followed by veteran journeyman Latavius Murray with 128. As a team the Bills rank 13th in the league, averaging 118.2 yards per game on the ground and 10th with a 4.4-yard average per rush. Still, Buffalo isn't the type of team that can line up and be physical enough to control a game on the ground, and the Patriots tough front should be able to keep this group in check. Lawrence Guy has played well as of late, and Davon Godchaux has shown improvement in recent weeks after a slow start. In Vegas it was third-year man Christian Barmore who flashed, coming up with a key stop on Josh Jacobs on third-and-2 with the game on the line. That group, joined by linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai, will need to be aware of Allen's ability to break out of the pocket and pick up yards with his legs. He has just 22 attempts in six games but still can be dangerous as a runner, particularly near the goal line as his three touchdowns suggest.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Bills

Buffalo's passing game has been oddly sporadic this season. It started with a clunker against the Jets and then rebounded with three straight explosions before sputtering again the last two weeks. But Allen's performance has been pretty solid since the disastrous opener that saw him turn it over four times. He's done so just three times in the five games since, and is completing better than 71 percent of his passes and has 13 touchdowns. Stefon Diggs remains Allen's top target and leads the way with 49 grabs for 620 yards and five touchdowns. He's been particularly effective over the years against the Patriots and will be a tough cover for Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson and Myles Bryant. Gabe Davis (21 catches, 341 yards, 4 TDs) remains the No. 2 option and still is searching for some consistency. Allen uses tight ends Dalton Kincaid (17 receptions) and Dawson Knox (14 receptions) on underneath throws while also incorporating Cook (14 grabs) into the mix. It's an explosive passing attack that Bill Belichick has tried to contain by forcing Allen to throw short and hoping to force a mistake or two in the red zone. While that style has allowed the Patriots to remain competitive, it hasn't translated to much success in recent meetings.

Special Teams - Edge: Bills