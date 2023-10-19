Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

With Allen, you can have every element of the play defended perfectly, and he'll stick the old bird up at you while throwing a haymaker. Ask the Giants, who did everything perfectly from pressuring the QB, rotating the coverage post-snap to make Allen hesitate, and covering all of his downfield options, just to have the Bills quarterback do some silly nonsense on several occasions last Sunday night.

Although it's a tough task without a full deck personnel-wise, we hope Bill Belichick will show us something different, do something creative, and don't just throw every call on the sheet at Allen, hoping that something sticks. In the past few matchups, defensive play-caller Steve Belichick has emptied the bag against Allen, searching for answers. He's probably called every defense the Patriots had in their game plan. But maybe the Allen answer isn't in their traditional install, which is why they haven't found a good way to defend Buffalo over the last few seasons.

It's time to see the greatest defensive mind in NFL history to give us one more game plan that we can hang in the louver next to all the others. It's been three seasons since the Patriots have been truly competitive with Buffalo, and as much as this version of the Pats isn't likely to change that, here's to hoping Belichick finally has a solution to their Bills problem.

Here are our keys to victory and key matchups as the Patriots host the Bills on Sunday:

Defensive Key - Fight Captain Chaos With Chaos to Slow Down Josh Allen

The Bills are in their second season with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey at the helm, and the local criticism you hear of Dorsey is the very definition of first-world problems.

As we know all too well around here, when you're in a Super Bowl or bust window, every decision gets over-scrutinized because the margins are often the difference between a championship and falling short of the ultimate goal as a title contender. The Bills are still a shotgun-heavy operation that is analytically driven in their offensive philosophy, with the third-highest early-down pass rate in the NFL. But to keep the franchise quarterback healthy, the goal is to be more balanced, and Allen is dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited him in practice.

Buffalo has done everything it can recently to make the offense less reliant on Allen and stud WR Stefon Diggs playing hero ball. That's a trump card that the Bills have that very few offenses can match, let alone stop it as a defense. But they've fizzled out in the playoffs because there's been too much on the shoulders of their two stars.

The Bills have responded by drafting rookie TE Dalton Kincaid in the first round to become a reliable number two receiver to Diggs who can move the chains between the numbers, while Dorsey, albeit not enough to the fanbase maybe, has incorporated more under-center schemes to run the ball and sequence boot-action and traditional play-action.

In the Daboll years, the Bills were an RPO/gun early-down offense that became a more dangerous rushing attack because the now Giants head coach put the ball in Allen's hands as an option runner. However, it wasn't sustainable to put Allen at risk that often. After four straight seasons with over 100 rush attempts, Allen is on pace for just 63 rushes this season.

The big-picture goal for Buffalo is to become less boom-or-bust offensively so that one bad day in January doesn't send them home in the postseason. However, it hasn't exactly taken hold yet. In their four wins this season, the Bills have scored 38, 37, 48, and most recently escaped with only 14 points against the Giants (34.3 PPG). But in their two losses, Buffalo has scored 16 and 20 points (18 PPG).

Not to throw the past in Buffalo's face, but the dynasty Patriots could win playoff games in different ways. The Pats could win a shootout, a defensive battle, in bad weather, or what have you, and that's what the Bills are trying to achieve. With that said, that was then. This is now, and the Bills are in a different class than the Patriots. Even if they're working through some things offensively to be more well-rounded, let's not fool ourselves into thinking this Pats team will likely expose Buffalo's lack of reliable receiving options behind Diggs or being conservative with Allen.

Still, the Bills nearly lost at home to the one-win Giants with a backup quarterback, lost in London to the Jaguars the week before, and lost to Zach Wilson's Jets in Week 1. Let's take a look at how those defenses defended Allen to hold Buffalo to 16, 20, and 14 points: