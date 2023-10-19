10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Diggs is a Problem

As much as Allen has torn up the Patriots, Stefon Diggs has played a significant role as well. Over the last four regular season matchups, Diggs has accumulated 25 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Though everyone is well aware of Diggs being Allen's go-to target, the Patriots have still been unable to keep the talented duo contained and allowed them to play a huge part in Buffalo's recent string of wins.

Perhaps if the Patriots had a healthy Christian Gonzalez they'd have a new twist to throw at Diggs this time around. Unfortunately with a banged-up secondary, their options are limited. Jonathan Jones continues to fight through a knee injury that has limited him for most of the 2023 season. Jones had a rough go against the Raiders last week, allowing five catches on five targets for 117 yards and has been missing from practice this week. Last season in two games facing each other PFF credited Diggs with 7 total receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns when facing Jones in coverage. This weekend it appears possible the Pats won't even have Jones as an option, shining a light on J.C. Jackson and potential returnee from IR Jack Jones.

The Patriots will need a good plan that is well-executed to keep Diggs from going off again. He's surpassed 100 yards receiving in five of his first six games this year and it will be a tough task to hold him below 100 this weekend.

Tight End Answers

Buffalo took tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round this year as they've looked to add more secondary threats to their offense behind Diggs. So far in 2023, the Bills are running the third-most two-plus tight end packages in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries have limited their effectiveness in recent weeks as both Kincaid and Dawson Knox have been battling through ailments, with Kincaid missing last week's contest against the Giants due to a concussion. Both were fully active in practice this week, pointing toward Kincaid's return.

For as much attention needs to be focused on Diggs, the talented pass-catching duo at tight end poses a potential new threat to New England's defense. The Patriots stable of safeties should offer Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo some potential different options to deal with them.

Exploit Buffalo's Injuries With the Run

The Bills have had their own injury problems striking them particularly hard on the defensive side of the ball. Tre'Davious White, Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones have all landed on Injured Reserve, dealing significant blows to all three levels of their defense. While Buffalo's pass defense remains well-stocked, thanks to a deep and potent group of pass rushers, the losses of Milano and Jones could mean the Patriots look to make their rushing attack more of a central focus. Buffalo ranks 5th overall in average pass EPA allowed, while their rushing rank comes in at 13th. It isn't a glaring weakness, but it's something to consider.

Last week against the Raiders, the Patriots found some glimmers of hope at times with their ground game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. This could be a big week for the duo.

Von Miller Rising

Speaking of that Bills pass rush, Bill Belichick called it the best in the NFL this week and that's a major red flag for a Patriots offensive line that has been under siege this season. Last week against the Raiders Maxx Crosby was the clear number-one threat without much depth behind him and the Pats were still unable to stop him from destroying their comeback attempt. Buffalo, features an array of rushers and just welcomed back future Hall of Famer Von Miller, who was brought in specifically last year to be their defensive game closer.

But that doesn't do enough justice to their other rushers like Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa, a trio that has combined for 13 total sacks. It's not surprising that the Bills lead the league in that category with their production through six games. While Diggs and Allen are clearly the focus on offense, protecting Mac Jones against an onslaught of pass rushers is the number one defensive focus.