4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Run to win

Due to the weather, it was little surprise to see that the game became a battle of the rushing attacks. The Patriots finished with 226 rushing yards, while the Bills had 99 rushing yards.

With two three-and-outs to start the game, it was tough going early on for the Patriots, but on the third third down of the game, Damien Harris burst through the hole on a 3rd-and-5 and took the ball 64 yards to the house for the first score of the game. Brandon Bolden capped it off with a similar play for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Rhamondre Stevenson carried the load after Harris was lost to a hamstring injury, as he continued his recent trend of hard-charging runs, breaking a number of tackles over the course of the game, delivering 77 yards on 24 carries as he took over in the third quarter. Stevenson was a big part of leading the Patriots on an excellent field-goal scoring response drive in the third quarter after the Bills closed within one point.

Brandon Bolden was also effective in his usual third-down spots, rushing for 28 yards, while also notching the two-point conversion.