Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

* * *

Both teams had poor handoff exchanges that resulted in 1st-quarter fumbles, but only the Patriots capitalized. New England managed to maintain possession when an early Jones toss to Harris wound up on the turf. The drive ended in a harmless punt. On the other hand, Buffalo lost their fumble when DT Lawrence Guy recovered at New England's 31-yard line. A few plays later, Harris ripped off his long scoring jaunt. Two nearly identical plays with different results that changed the outcome of the game.

* * *

Kicking was an adventure for both teams Monday, but New England played the conditions in their favor. On the Harris TD going into the wind, for example, rather than attempt a PAT, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called a toss to Brandon Bolden, and it worked. Late in the 4th quarter, facing those same goalposts, Buffalo attempted an extra point-length field goal of 33 yards. Bills kicker Tyler Bass looked like his kick was headed through the uprights, but the mercurial wind pushed it wide left. It would prove a costly miss, forcing Buffalo to have to attempt a 4th-and-long down there a short time later, instead of lining up for a potential game-winning field goal.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk, on the other hand, had the benefit of the wind at his back when he drilled a 41-yard field goal in the early second quarter to give New England an 11-7 lead. Had it been at the other end of the field, the Patriots would almost certainly have gone for it on 4th down. Same situation when he hit a knuckleball-style 34-yard field goal at the start of the 4th quarter.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey's first two punts traveled 36 and 15 yards respectively, as he was kicking into the teeth of the unrelenting wind. But toward the end, with the wind at his back in the 4th quarter, he boomed a 72-yard punt for a touchback, meaning Buffalo would have to drive 80 yards in order to find the end zone, which they ultimately couldn't do.

* * *

Weather played a factor in Buffalo scoring its first TD. Punting in the late first quarter with the wind at their backs, Buffalo came up with a big play. The Patriots put two punt returners in the game, with regular man Gunner Olszewski short and receiver N'Keal Harry deep, in an apparent bet-hedging situation to account for the unpredictable wind. Harry isn't used to being back there, and it showed. Harry slipped and the bouncing ball ricocheted off his helmet. Buffalo recovered at NE 14. Not sure why Jakobi Meyers wasn't the choice to go deep instead of Harry there, considering Meyers has some punt return experience in the league and Harry doesn't. Very next play, Bills QB Josh Allen found WR Gabriel Davis on a slant that beat CB Jalen Mills for a touchdown.

* * *

An example of a player who atoned for an earlier mistake? Defensive back Myles Bryant. He committed a personal foul by pushing Allen while the Bill was diving out of bounds in the 3rd quarter, but at the game's end knocked down Allen's 4th-down pass to seal the victory.

Or how about edge rusher Matthew Judon committing a neutral zone infraction penalty on the second Bills possession, but then coming up with a huge 4th-quarter sack with the Bills at the NE 6-yard line. That play helped force the Bills to attempt the aforementioned 33-yard field goal by Bass which sailed wide right, yielding no points for Buffalo.

* * *

Another good effort from defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. He paced the Patriots with 10 total tackles (six solo). It's the second game in a row that Godchaux has stood out in a positive way.