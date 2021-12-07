Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Dec 07 | 01:30 AM - 08:55 AM

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 13

Can't-Miss Play: Damien Harris EXPLODES for career-long 64-yard TD

Brandon Bolden gives Pats early 8-point lead on two-point conversion toss play

Matt Breida bobbles Josh Allen's handoff for key Patriots takeaway

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Dec 07, 2021 at 01:08 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-GameObservations-16x9

A win is a win, particularly in the wind.

It may not have been pretty, but Bill Belichick's boys will take it. Based on Sunday's NFL results, the Patriots and their convoy of buses rolled into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Monday evening clinging tenuously to the No. 1 playoff seed in the American Football Conference. All four AFC division leaders had 8-4 records, but with its 6-1 conference record as the tiebreaker, New England earned the top honors, pending the outcome of the game with Buffalo.

To give themselves some breathing room at the top, the Patriots would have to overcome not only the potent Buffalo Bills, but also the punishing weather conditions, eerily reminiscent of a visit to this stadium 13 years ago. In that 2008 season finale, QB Matt Cassel threw just eight passes that day, connecting on six, as New England relied on its running back committee to churn out 168 total rushing yards en route to a 13-0 shutout win.

This Monday night, rookie QB Mac Jones was even more economical and efficient, completing two of his three throws, while the ground game dominated with 222 yards.

Mac Jones on the day

Related Links

Table inside Article
Attempts Completions Yards Sacks/Yards TD Long INT
3 2 19 0/0 0 12 0

Incompletions vs. BUF

Table inside Article
Total Throwaways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Mac Jones in 2021

Table inside Article
Total Throwaways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
114 11 37 15 5 9 29 8

Defensively, the Patriots had to go without one of their most productive playmakers, as safety Kyle Dugger remains on the reserver/COVID list. But those who did suit up made several huge plays at critical junctures to limit the explosive Bills offense to a mere 10 points.

This latest New England win can be summarized by the fact that the Bills couldn't take enough advantage of their chances in their two quarters with the wind at their backs, nor in the numerous plays they ran in the Patriots' red zone. The Patriots, meantime, made the absolute most of their own opportunities, while overcoming a few of their potentially costly mistakes.

* * *

Running back Damien Harris' 64-yard touchdown run a textbook blocking exercise by New England's offensive line. Because the Patriots were operating into the wind, Buffalo's defense knew the Patriots weren't planning on passing the ball, so, they loaded up the box with 10 men. Safety Micah Hyde was the lone Bill in the secondary, but at the snap, he rushed to the line and over-pursued as Harris, heading to his left, cut back to the inside. His blockers set up a perfect wall that opened up a lane, through which Harris exploded.

Harris would later leave with a hamstring issue late in the second quarter. Although he came back for a play in the late 3rd quarter (a 22-yard gain), it was apparent that Harris couldn't run properly and was taken out for the remainder. Harris is fortunate that the Patriots will enjoy their bye week now, so, he'll have a few extra days to mend before the trip to Indianapolis thereafter.

* * *

Jones threw his first pass with about a minute to play in the first quarter. Easy to see why offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels played it conservatively with Jones heading in the right-to-left direction because Jones' pass to a wide-open TE Jonnu Smith appeared to sail over his head, but Smith made a tremendous athletic play to bring the ball down with one hand and secure it for a 12-yard gain. It wound up being Jones' only pass of the entire first half.

* * *

Both teams had poor handoff exchanges that resulted in 1st-quarter fumbles, but only the Patriots capitalized. New England managed to maintain possession when an early Jones toss to Harris wound up on the turf. The drive ended in a harmless punt. On the other hand, Buffalo lost their fumble when DT Lawrence Guy recovered at New England's 31-yard line. A few plays later, Harris ripped off his long scoring jaunt. Two nearly identical plays with different results that changed the outcome of the game.

* * *

Kicking was an adventure for both teams Monday, but New England played the conditions in their favor. On the Harris TD going into the wind, for example, rather than attempt a PAT, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called a toss to Brandon Bolden, and it worked. Late in the 4th quarter, facing those same goalposts, Buffalo attempted an extra point-length field goal of 33 yards. Bills kicker Tyler Bass looked like his kick was headed through the uprights, but the mercurial wind pushed it wide left. It would prove a costly miss, forcing Buffalo to have to attempt a 4th-and-long down there a short time later, instead of lining up for a potential game-winning field goal.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk, on the other hand, had the benefit of the wind at his back when he drilled a 41-yard field goal in the early second quarter to give New England an 11-7 lead. Had it been at the other end of the field, the Patriots would almost certainly have gone for it on 4th down. Same situation when he hit a knuckleball-style 34-yard field goal at the start of the 4th quarter.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey's first two punts traveled 36 and 15 yards respectively, as he was kicking into the teeth of the unrelenting wind. But toward the end, with the wind at his back in the 4th quarter, he boomed a 72-yard punt for a touchback, meaning Buffalo would have to drive 80 yards in order to find the end zone, which they ultimately couldn't do.

* * *

Weather played a factor in Buffalo scoring its first TD. Punting in the late first quarter with the wind at their backs, Buffalo came up with a big play. The Patriots put two punt returners in the game, with regular man Gunner Olszewski short and receiver N'Keal Harry deep, in an apparent bet-hedging situation to account for the unpredictable wind. Harry isn't used to being back there, and it showed. Harry slipped and the bouncing ball ricocheted off his helmet. Buffalo recovered at NE 14. Not sure why Jakobi Meyers wasn't the choice to go deep instead of Harry there, considering Meyers has some punt return experience in the league and Harry doesn't. Very next play, Bills QB Josh Allen found WR Gabriel Davis on a slant that beat CB Jalen Mills for a touchdown.

* * *

An example of a player who atoned for an earlier mistake? Defensive back Myles Bryant. He committed a personal foul by pushing Allen while the Bill was diving out of bounds in the 3rd quarter, but at the game's end knocked down Allen's 4th-down pass to seal the victory.

Or how about edge rusher Matthew Judon committing a neutral zone infraction penalty on the second Bills possession, but then coming up with a huge 4th-quarter sack with the Bills at the NE 6-yard line. That play helped force the Bills to attempt the aforementioned 33-yard field goal by Bass which sailed wide right, yielding no points for Buffalo.

* * *

Another good effort from defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. He paced the Patriots with 10 total tackles (six solo). It's the second game in a row that Godchaux has stood out in a positive way.

* * *

Fresh off the practice squad, defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale made a play when he sacked Josh Allen in the late second quarter, helping thwart yet another Buffalo first-half drive. It marked Ekuale's first appearance in a game since the trip to face the Chargers in L.A. on Halloween. Ekuale has now has two sacks in the three games he's played for the Patriots this season.

* * *

A bizarre as the game was coming to an end. During the 4th-quarter two-minute warning, safety Adrian Phillips somehow suffered a right knee injury, just moments after breaking up an Allen pass in the end zone that saved a touchdown. Phillips seemed perfectly fine as he got up to celebrate the big play with teammates. It's unclear how Phillips was injured, but he had to exit what remained of the game. His status this coming week will be worth monitoring at practice, but he, like Harris, will probably benefit from the upcoming bye.

* * *

Powerful Play/Player of the Game presented by Enel

The run blockers. That means the entire starting offensive line, plus extra blocker Mike Onwenu, the tight ends, fullback Jakob Johnson, and receivers like N'Keal Harry. Collectively, this group thoroughly imposed their will on a night when Buffalo – and everyone else watching, for that matter – knew that's how the Patriots would need to play in order to win.

Re-watch the game on NFL Game Pass

Related Content

news

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans.
news

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 11 road win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 9 road win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 7 win over the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 6 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 5 comeback win over the Houston Texans.
news

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots regular season opener versus Miami, from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 14-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and others address the media following the week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Devin McCourty 12/6: "That's a team performance"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Matthew Judon 12/6: "I'm extremely proud of this team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/6: "You got to just go out there and embrace it"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising