Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

PATRIOTS EARN 35TH WINNING SEASON; 24TH WINNING SEASON IN 28 SEASONS UNDER ROBERT KRAFT

The victory over Buffalo improved New England to a 9-4 record and secured their 35th winning season since the 1970 merger, second only to the 37 winning seasons by Pittsburgh. It also marked the 24th winning season in the 28 seasons under the ownership of Robert Kraft.

MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE THE 1970 MERGER

Team Seasons

Pittsburgh 37

New England 35

Dallas 33

Minnesota 31

Miami 31

Denver 29

MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE 2001

Team Seasons

New England 20

Green Bay 16

Pittsburgh 15

Seattle 15

Baltimore 14

Indianapolis 14

Philadelphia 13

PATRIOTS ADD TO BEST CONFERENCE RECORD AND FIRST TEAM IN AFC WITH A WINNING RECORD

The Patriots improved to a 7-1 record in the AFC and became the first AFC team to secure a winning record with a 9-4 mark.

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 99 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 99 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Damien Harris' 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

PATRIOTS BEGIN THE GAME WITH 10 STRAIGHT RUNS

The Patriots began the game with 10 straight runs. That's their longest streak to start a game under Bill Belichick and the longest by any team since the 2018 Ravens in Lamar Jackson's first career start (Week 11 vs Bengals). Overall, the Patriots finished the game with 46 rushing attempts, the most since they had 47 rushing attempts on Dec. 23, 2018 vs. Buffalo.

PATRIOTS WIN SEVENTH GAME IN A ROW

New England won its seventh straight game. During the streak the Patriots have allowed just 73 points for an average of 10.4 points per game.

PATRIOTS COMPLETE JUST TWO PASSES

The Patriots completed just 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards. The 3 pass attempts are the fewest by a team since Buffalo in Week 3 of the 1974 season against the Jets with just 2 attempts. It is the third time that has happened for the Patriots. They also completed just two vs. Miami on Dec. 12, 192 and vs. Miami on Nov. 9, 1969.

PATRIOTS ALLOW JUST THREE POINTS IN THE SECOND HALF IN LAST FIVE GAMES

Buffalo's third quarter field goal were the only points the Patriots have allowed in the second half in the last five games.

PATRIOTS ARE PERFECT ON THE ROAD IN 2021

The Patriots improved to a perfect 6-0 road record in 2021. The Patriots have finished undefeated on the road twice before (2007 and 2016). Since the start of the 1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in the NFL. Arizona (7-0) is the only other team that is perfect on the road in 2021.

BEST ROAD RECORDS SINCE 1994

Team W L T Pct

New England 138 84 0 .622

Pittsburgh 122 98 1 .554

PATRIOTS RUSH FOR 200 YARDS FOR 17TH TIME UNDER BELICHICK