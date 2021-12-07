Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Dec 07 | 01:30 AM - 08:55 AM

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 13

Can't-Miss Play: Damien Harris EXPLODES for career-long 64-yard TD

Brandon Bolden gives Pats early 8-point lead on two-point conversion toss play

Matt Breida bobbles Josh Allen's handoff for key Patriots takeaway

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Dec 07, 2021 at 12:48 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021127_PDC_Mac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots secure 35th winning season, 24th winning season in Robert Kraft's 28 years.
  • Patriots win seventh straight.
  • Patriots improve to 7-1 in the AFC.
  • Bill Belichick secures 21st winning season and his 20th as head coach of the Patriots.
  • RB Damien Harris scores on a career-long 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
  •  Mac Jones ties the mark for most road wins by a rookie quarterback with a 6-0 record.
  • Nick Folk extends streak to 52 straight field goals under 50 yards.
  • Matthew Judon reaches 12 ½ sacks to tie for the most under Belichick.

Related Links

PATRIOTS EARN 35TH WINNING SEASON; 24TH WINNING SEASON IN 28 SEASONS UNDER ROBERT KRAFT

The victory over Buffalo improved New England to a 9-4 record and secured their 35th winning season since the 1970 merger, second only to the 37 winning seasons by Pittsburgh. It also marked the 24th winning season in the 28 seasons under the ownership of Robert Kraft.

MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE THE 1970 MERGER

Team Seasons

Pittsburgh 37

New England 35

Dallas 33

Minnesota 31

Miami 31

Denver 29

MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE 2001

Team Seasons

New England 20

Green Bay 16

Pittsburgh 15

Seattle 15

Baltimore 14

Indianapolis 14

Philadelphia 13

PATRIOTS ADD TO BEST CONFERENCE RECORD AND FIRST TEAM IN AFC WITH A WINNING RECORD

The Patriots improved to a 7-1 record in the AFC and became the first AFC team to secure a winning record with a 9-4 mark.

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 99 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 99 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Damien Harris' 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

PATRIOTS BEGIN THE GAME WITH 10 STRAIGHT RUNS

The Patriots began the game with 10 straight runs. That's their longest streak to start a game under Bill Belichick and the longest by any team since the 2018 Ravens in Lamar Jackson's first career start (Week 11 vs Bengals). Overall, the Patriots finished the game with 46 rushing attempts, the most since they had 47 rushing attempts on Dec. 23, 2018 vs. Buffalo.

PATRIOTS WIN SEVENTH GAME IN A ROW

New England won its seventh straight game. During the streak the Patriots have allowed just 73 points for an average of 10.4 points per game.

PATRIOTS COMPLETE JUST TWO PASSES

The Patriots completed just 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards. The 3 pass attempts are the fewest by a team since Buffalo in Week 3 of the 1974 season against the Jets with just 2 attempts. It is the third time that has happened for the Patriots. They also completed just two vs. Miami on Dec. 12, 192 and vs. Miami on Nov. 9, 1969.

PATRIOTS ALLOW JUST THREE POINTS IN THE SECOND HALF IN LAST FIVE GAMES

Buffalo's third quarter field goal were the only points the Patriots have allowed in the second half in the last five games.

PATRIOTS ARE PERFECT ON THE ROAD IN 2021

The Patriots improved to a perfect 6-0 road record in 2021. The Patriots have finished undefeated on the road twice before (2007 and 2016). Since the start of the 1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in the NFL. Arizona (7-0) is the only other team that is perfect on the road in 2021.

BEST ROAD RECORDS SINCE 1994

Team W L T Pct

New England 138 84 0 .622

Pittsburgh 122 98 1 .554

PATRIOTS RUSH FOR 200 YARDS FOR 17TH TIME UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots rushed for over 200 yards for the first time in 2021 and for the 17th time in a single game under Bill Belichick. The Patriots rushed 46 times for 222 yards against the Bills. The Patriots have rushed for over 200 yards seven times under Belichick.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BILL BELICHICK SECURES 21ST WINNING SEASON AS A HEAD COACH;

Bill Belichick secured his 21st winning season as a head coach, including his 20th winning season as the head coach of the Patriots.

Head coach Winning Seasons

George Halas 34

Don Shula 27

Curly Lambeau 27

Bill Belichick 21

Tom Landry 20

RB DAMIEN HARRIS SCORES ON A CAREER-LONG 64-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN

RB Damien Harris scored on a career-long 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Harris's previous long was a 41-yard run on Oct. 5, 2020 at Kansas City. It is the longest run and longest touchdown run by the Patriots in the regular season since a 70-yard touchdown run by Curtis Martin on Sept. 21, 1997 vs. Chicago. LeGarrett Blount had a 73-yard touchdown run vs. Indianapolis on Jan. 11, 2014 in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

HARRIS GOES OVER 100 YARDS FOR FOURTH TIME IN 2021;

FOURTH-HIGHEST RUSHING AVERAGE IN A SINGLE GAME BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER

Harris finished with 111 yards on 10 carries for an 11.1-yard average. It is his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the 2021 season. Sony Michel was the last Patriots running back with four 100-yard rushing games in one season. He accomplished the feat in 2018. Harris's 11.1 average is the fourth-highest among all Patriots running backs in a single game with at least 10 rushing attempts.

Highest Rushing Average/Single Game (Min. 10 attempts)

Larry Garron – 11.60 – vs. Buffalo (10/22/61)

Sam Cunningham – 11.36 – at Buffalo (10/20/74)

Laurence Maroney – 11.14 – vs. Miami (12/23/07)

Damien Harris – 11.10 – at Buffalo (12/06/21)

FIRST TWO TACKLES GO FOR TWO SACKS FOR EKUALE

DL Daniel Ekuale tackled Buffalo QB Josh Allen for a 5-yard sack in the second quarter. His first two tackles of the 2021 season resulted in sacks. He sacked New York Jets QB Mike White for an 8-yard loss on the last play of the first half on Oct. 24, 2021.

MAC JONES TIED MARK FOR MOST ROAD WINS BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS

Mac Jones has won his first six road games, joining Dak Prescott (6 in 2016) and Ben Roethlisberger (6 in 2004) as the only rookie quarterbacks to win each of their first six road games in league annals.

JONES IS FOURTH ROOKIE QB TO LEAD HIS TEAM TO A 7-GAME WINNING STREAK OR MORE

Jones has helped lead the Patriots to seven straight wins. He is the fourth rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lead his team to win at least seven consecutive games.

ROOKIE QBS TO WIN 6+ CONSECUTIVE GAMES / SB ERA

PLAYER YEAR WINNING STREAK

Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsbugh) 2004 13

Dak Prescott (Dallas) 2016 11

Kyle Orton (Chicago) 2005 8

Mac Jones (Patriots) 2021 7

Mike Kruczek (Pittsburgh) 1976 6

Vince Young (Tennessee) 2006 6

Robert Griffin III (Washington) 2012 6

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 52 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

CODY DAVIS IS SPECIAL – SETS CAREER-HIGH IN SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

Cody Davis had one special teams tackle against Buffalo to push his totals to a team-leading and career-high 11 special teams tackles. It is the third time in his career that he has reached double-digit special teams tackles. Davis had 10 special teams tackles in 2015 with St. Louis and 10 special teams tackles in 2018 with Jacksonville.

MATTHEW JUDON TIES FOR HIGHEST SINGLE-SEASON SACK TOTAL UNDER BELICHICK

Matthew Judon increased his 2021 sack total to 12 ½ after a 9-yard sack of Josh Allen in the fourth quarter. Judon joins Chandler Jones (12 ½ in 2015) and Mike Vrabel (12 ½ in 2007) for the most sacks in a single-season by a Patriots player under Bill Belichick.

PATRIOTS 12-PLUS SACK SEASON UNDER BILL BELICHICK

Sacks Player Year

12.5 Matthew Judon 2021

12.5 Mike Vrabel 2007

12.5 Chandler Jones 2015

GODCHAUX REACHES 10 TACKLES

DL Davon Godchaux set a career-high with 10 total tackles.

LINEUP NOTES

  • LB Jamie Collins made his return to action after missing three games while on injured reserve.
  • DL Daniel Ekuale played in his third game with the Patriots after being elevated from the practice squad.
  • DB Sean Davis played in his first game with New England. It marks the third team he has played for in 2021. He played in one game with Indianapolis and two games with Cincinnati.
  • DB Myles Bryant made his first start when the Patriots opened in a nickel defense.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 14-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and others address the media following the week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Devin McCourty 12/6: "That's a team performance"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Matthew Judon 12/6: "I'm extremely proud of this team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/6: "You got to just go out there and embrace it"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising