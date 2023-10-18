Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

Oct 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New England Patriots
WEEK 7 · Sun 10/22 · 1:00 PM EDT

Bills

Buffalo Bills

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will provide updates from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Suzanne Smith.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION

This week's game will also be broadcast by RTL in Germany. Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn will be calling the game. Florian Ambrosius will be the presenter. The game will be produced by LTN and directed by Jens Schmitz and Jost Niemann.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount +

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (BUF) | SiriusXM: 229 (NE), 387 (BUF)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by DraftKings: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Latest News

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Head Coach of Salem High School, Matt Bouchard, Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Bill Belichick 10/18: "Getting ready to play Buffalo"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Tyquan Thornton 10/17: "It's not about me, it's about the whole offense"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Get an inside look at the Patriots 21-17 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 10/17: "We have a chance to turn this thing around"

Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
