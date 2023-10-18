Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-5) and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 18, 2023 at 04:00 PM
The New England Patriots (1-5) and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Chest
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot
DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Ankle
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
DB Jack Jones, Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (4-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Neck / Concussion
TE Quintin Morris, Ankle
DT Ed Oliver, Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen, Right Shoulder
CB Kaiir Elam, Ankle
CB Dane Jackson, Foot
DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder
DE Greg Rousseau, Foot

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Spencer Brown, Knee
DE A.J. Epenesa, Quad
TE Dalton Kincaid, Concussion
TE Dawson Knox, Wrist

NOTE: The Bills conducted a walk-thu practice on Wednesday.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

