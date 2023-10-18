Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Thu Oct 19 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM live LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Take a break with Fred, Paul, Mike, Evan, Alex and Tamara as they bring you Patriots.com's flagship radio show. Get the latest scoop on the Patriots direct from Gillette Stadium and answers to your questions. Email the show at [webradio@patriots.com](mailto:webradio@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.

Thu Oct 19 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM live LIVE: Patriots Catch-22 (video edition) Join Evan Lazar and Alex Barth as they take a deep dive into the X's and O's, trends, and latest New England Patriots roster moves. Email the show at [webradio@patriots.com](mailto:webradio@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.