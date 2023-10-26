What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

"I think it will make most people nervous. I think they don't feel comfortable doing that because their front and how they are as good at defeating blocks as there is. I think you have to be very confident and comfortable because you're giving up space, and generally people worry about the run game. It's not just that they deploy that, but it's also a lifetime of calling plays and you don't know when it's coming. You're kind of left at a spot where you have to prepare for it but it's not something that he's going to do every play. I think they do a wonderful job teaching, which is very difficult, so that it fits within the realm of what they already do. The way I see it from my vantage point, I'm not there, but I see it as just a different deployment of defenses that they already have. That comes with a huge amount of diligent, deliberate practice and experience so that your system in training camp is built to functionally evolve or have answers for different problems. It wasn't something that completely surprised me when they deployed it because I figured, just like this game, we try to do similar things and have different tools in our toolbox to handle whatever is coming. But I think it's because how they do everything, they are able to be a little more varied. There are just a lot of people cross-training over there, and a lot of different positions doing the same thing, which gives you the chance to do something unique like that."

- Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel