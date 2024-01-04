What They're Saying: New York Jets

A look at what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On the Patriots...
"Those guys are efficient all across the board. Offense, defense, special teams, they don't make mistakes. They don't commit penalties and they do everything right. They are always executing to the highest level."
- Jets Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams
"Whenever you play them, it is about whoever makes the most mistakes loses. So, throughout the week, it is all about mental preparation. We had a few extra days off, so it is about getting your body together and going through the mental process to be ready for them."
- Jets Linebacker Quincy Williams
On the Patriots defense...
"They're going to run a lot of different things at you. They're exotic in that regard. They're disciplined, powerful up front, very sticky in coverage. They do a good job mixing it up. They've been a top-10 defense all year and they're very stingy, which you would expect from a team coached by Coach Belichick."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh
"Their defense is very good, they want to keep condensing the pocket. They have big strong D-linemen up front, a lot of bull rushes, and they keep trying to wear you out throughout the game. It's a big week for all of us to be able to go out and play strong."
- Jets Center Joe Tippmann
"It's a unique challenge going against his defenses, always has been. I'm looking forward to playing and giving it a go."
- Jets Quarterback Trevor Siemian
On the Patriots winning streak over the Jets...
"Honestly, the biggest goal is breaking the losing streak. With it being the last game, most people's mindsets are on their vacations and stuff, but it is not that way in the locker room. I'm actually excited this week. No one is checked out or anything like that. The biggest thing right now is preparing and putting our best tape out there."
- Jets Linebacker Quincy Williams
On Bill Belichick...
"Obviously, I don't know him on a personal level but just from afar what he's done for the game of football - he's transcended the sport in terms of the way they prepare, their in-game management, the communication and everything they do. At least he does. They've been a model of consistency. They've produced a lot of great football players and they've had a lot of championships. He's won over 300 games. You've got to stick around a while to do that. He's a special, special football coach."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh