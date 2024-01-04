What They're Saying: New York Jets

"Obviously, I don't know him on a personal level but just from afar what he's done for the game of football - he's transcended the sport in terms of the way they prepare, their in-game management, the communication and everything they do. At least he does. They've been a model of consistency. They've produced a lot of great football players and they've had a lot of championships. He's won over 300 games. You've got to stick around a while to do that. He's a special, special football coach."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh