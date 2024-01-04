Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Despite having zero playoff stakes in the season's final week, Sunday's matchup for the Patriots against the Jets could be a historic day at Gillette Stadium.

New England holds the longest active winning streak against a single opponent in the NFL, with 15 consecutive victories over their division rival. With a win on Sunday, the Patriots will set a new franchise record for the longest winning streak against a single opponent. The Patriots haven't lost to the Jets since an overtime loss in December 2015 and have an average margin of victory of 16.8 points since the streak began.

The Patriots winning streak over the Jets, which they extended to 15 games with a 15-10 win in the Meadowlands earlier this season, is one of the last odes to the dynasty era that still exists. The other dynasty-era reminder that's still standing is head coach Bill Belichick, adding to the historical element of Sunday's regular-season finale.

Although they're in similar positions for different reasons, Jets owner Woody Johnson issued a vote of confidence for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Both figureheads in New York will return in 2024, with the Jets owner giving his brass a mulligan following Aaron Rodgers's season-ending injury in Week 1.

Like the Patriots, the Jets third-ranked defense in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) has been saddled with the NFL's worst offense by DVOA. Following an Achilles injury to Rodgers four snaps into his first season in New York, the Jets started three different quarterbacks, including returning to former second overall pick Zach Wilson. The Jets went 4-7 in Wilson's starts and are 6-10 overall while currently holding the eighth overall pick in next April's draft. On Sunday, Trevor Siemian is expected to make his third consecutive start.

Despite their similar struggles on offense sans Rodgers, Douglas and Saleh will return in 2024. On the opposite sideline, Belichick hasn't gotten the same public vote of confidence amidst a 4-12 season. Instead, based on reports, there's a chance that Belichick could be coaching his last game as the Patriots head coach after an unprecedented 24-year run.

It could be a memorable day for Belichick as he looks to set another franchise record in possibly his last game on the home sideline at Gillette Stadium. Although nothing is set in stone, it will be worth taking in the moment in what could be the end of the greatest coaching run in professional sports history. If this week's game is Belichick's last hurrah in New England, it would be fitting for him to go out by making it 16-straight wins versus the Jets.

However, the other angle that needs to be addressed is how the result of Sunday's game could impact the Patriots draft positioning for 2024. Currently, the Patriots hold the third overall pick. With a win, they could slide as far as fifth, while a loss could see them finish as high as second overall, depending on numerous results across the NFL in Week 18.

Since the Patriots coaching staff and players aren't in the business of tanking, the chips will fall where they fall. Still, it's only fair as a fan to root for or against the team however you see fit: A win extends the streak over the Jets and potentially sees Belichick walk off on a high note, while a loss could land the Patriots the second overall pick next spring.

With conflicting rooting interests abound, the beauty is in the eye of the beholder on Sunday. But one thing is sure: this will be a storied ending to a disappointing 2023 season either way.

Here are our keys to victory and key matchups for the Patriots to earn their 16th consecutive win over the Jets in Sunday's regular-season finale:

Offensive Key - Exploit Jets Coverage Tendencies to Make the Most of Final Audition for QB Bailey Zappe, Patriots Offense For Roles in 2024