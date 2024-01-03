Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

WEEK 18 · Sun 01/07 · 1:00 PM EST
Jets
New York Jets
AT
Patriots
New England Patriots
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
JETS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will close out the 2023 season at home against the New York Jets. The Patriots will close the year against the Jets for the sixth time (1966, 1998, 2017, 2018 and 2020) and for the fourth time at home. The Patriots are 3-2 in those games, including a 3-0 record at Gillette Stadium with wins in 2017, 2018 and 2020). The Patriots defeated the Jets in the first 2023 meeting with a 15-10 win at MetLife Stadium on Set. 24. The Patriots have won 15 straight games against the Jets and will look to sweep the series for the 8th straight season.
2024 OPPONENTS
The Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC South and NFC West teams. As the fourth-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the fourth-place team of the AFC West (L.A. Chargers), AFC North (Pittsburgh or Cincinnati) and NFC North (Minnesota or Chicago).
- Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Houston, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, Seattle, L.A. Chargers.
- Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Arizona, Jacksonville, San Francisco, Tennessee, AFC North and NFC North
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and New York Jets will meet for the second time in 2023 when the two teams close out the season with a matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots beat the Jets, 15-10, in the first meeting of the season on Sept. 24 at MetLife Stadium. This week's game will mark the sixth time the Patriots and Jets will meet in the regular season-finale (1966, 1998, 2017, 2018 and 2020). The Patriots are 3-2 in those games with all three wins coming in home contests in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
The Patriots enter this week with 15 straight wins over the Jets, including series sweeps in each of the last seven seasons. The Patriots 15 straight wins are tied for the longest winning streak over an opponent with Buffalo (2003-10), and the seven straight series sweeps are the most in team history.
Overall, the Patriots have 23 series sweeps over the Jets with 14 under Bill Belichick and 16 under Robert Kraft.
New England leads the series, 74-54-1 overall. The Patriots are 39-25-1 all-time in home games against the Jets, including 19-4 at Gillette Stadium.
The teams have played in the postseason three times – a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets, 26-14, in 1985 at the Meadowlands en route to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 37-16, at Gillette Stadium and the Jets beat the Patriots, 28-21, in the 2010 Divisional playoff game in Foxborough.
New England is 45-16 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
New England's 74 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second-most over any single opponent, trailing only the 78 all-time wins over Buffalo.
SERIES TRENDS
NEW ENGLAND 74, NEW YORK 54, 1 TIE
(INCLUDING NEW ENGLAND 2, NEW YORK 1 IN PLAYOFFS)
Home Record: 39-25-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough: 35-19
- Gillette Stadium: 19-4 (incl. 1-1 playoffs)
- Foxboro Stadium: 16-15
- Record in Boston: 4-5-1
- Record in Birmingham, Ala.: 0-1
Road Record: 35-29 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
- MetLife Stadium: 11-3
- Giants Stadium: 17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)
- Shea Stadium: 5-14
- Polo Grounds: 2-2
Seasonal Sweeps: Patriots 23 (most recent '22), Jets 14 ('00)
Bill Belichick vs. N.Y. Jets: 39-12 (38-11 with New England)
SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS
By Paul Perillo
When the Patriots run - Edge: Jets
Ezekiel Elliott deserves props for gamely trying to carry the Patriots running game down the stretch in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson. But for the fourth straight game as the lead back the veteran was unable to get anything going on the ground. Elliott finished with just 39 yards on 14 carries in Buffalo against an average Bills run defense, and that's been pretty much the norm for the Patriots most of the season. The unsettled nature of the offensive line certainly hasn't made things any easier, but whichever back is carrying the load there hasn't been much production. Kevin Harris did provide a spark at times, supplying a 15-yard run on his first carry, but he was stuffed for no gain on his only other attempt. The Jets are largely playing out the string in what has been a devastating season after losing Aaron Rodgers on the fourth snap of the year. The defense is still capable of solid play but at times has been a bit leaky against the run where opponents average 126.3 yards per game (24th in the league) and 4.1 yards per carry (11th). But the Patriots struggles running the ball prevent them from being able to take advantage of any shortcomings from a Jets front that includes Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas and linebackers C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.
When the Patriots pass - Edge: Jets
Bailey Zappe has done a great job of moving around the pocket trying to buy time to make plays downfield. However, that hasn't translated to much production in the passing game during his five weeks as the starter. Zappe had a hard time moving the ball in Buffalo and managed only 14 points, which has been roughly what the Patriots offense has been throughout the season regardless of the quarterback. He tossed three first-half interceptions against the Bills, all but eliminating the team's chances to pull off a late-season upset. On the plus side he's been able to make some plays down the field, most recently a 39-yard hookup with Jalen Reagor that helped set up the lone second-half touchdown in Buffalo. Otherwise, it's been tough sledding when the offense is forced to mount drives without the chunk plays. The Jets have a solid secondary, led by corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, and they rank fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (176.9) and per play (5.7). The Jets can get after the passer at times and do so with a variety of players chipping in. Bryce Huff leads the team with 8 sacks but Jermaine Johnson is coming on as of late and is second with 6.5. The patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots
Breece Hall is enjoying a terrific second season, one that has been all the more impressive considering he's coming off a torn ACL suffered in the middle of his rookie year. Hall leads the Jets in rushing with 816 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per rush. He's also second on the team with 74 receptions. He's been the focal point of a toothless attack that was derailed when Rodgers went down for the season with a torn Achilles. The Patriots have been able to stuff every running game they've seen this season and continue to lead the league in yards allowed per carry (3.2) and rank second in yards per game (87.4). Aside from a couple effective designed runs by Josh Allen, two of which were touchdowns, the Patriots contained the Bills resurgent ground attack in Buffalo, limiting them to 125 yards on 35 carries (excluding kneel downs). The big guys up front should be able to contain Hall as Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Anfrenee Jennings, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai have won the physical battle up front each week. Expect that continue in the finale.
When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots
Zach Wilson has been out of the lineup since suffering a concussion in Miami two weeks ago. Veteran journeyman Trevor Siemian took his place and has fared no better. In reality, the identity of the Jets quarterback is largely irrelevant because none of the three backups (Tim Boyle is the third) has been able to muster any consistent offense all season. The Jets turn the ball over more than any team in football (32 giveaways) and Wilson is responsible for 14 of the those with seven picks and seven lost fumbles. Statistically Siemian has been even worse, so the Patriots should be able to close out the season on a strong note despite the banged-up nature of the secondary. Garrett Wilson is outstanding as the Jets lead receiver, but he's forced to carry the load mostly alone. Despite sporadic play from his quarterbacks, Wilson leads the team with 93 catches for 1,008 yards and has three touchdowns. Hall leads the club with four receiving TDs on his 74 grabs, while tight end Tyler Conklin (59-605) is the only other consistent option. If healthy, Wilson is capable of making plays in the passing game but he's been unable to do that in his career against the Patriots. Expect New England to continue to compete on that side of the ball and to limit the Jets listless attack.
Special Teams - Edge: Jets
The Patriots finally had something to celebrate on special teams in Buffalo as Reagor returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. It was a terrific burst of speed through the middle by Reagor, and it was effectively blocked as the wideout needed only to break a tackle attempt by kicker Tyler Bass. But beyond the big play to start it was largely another sloppy outing on special teams. Chad Ryland missed another field goal (his league-leading ninth) and had another miss wiped away by an inexcusable delay of game penalty. Bryce Baringer's low 45-yard punt from his own 11 was returned into Patriots territory to set up the Bills with great field position for the final drive to run out the clock. The Jets have received strong work from kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has missed just twice on 34 field goal attempts, and punter Thomas Morstead, who has just eight touchbacks on a league-leading 92 punts. Xavier Gipson has been effective returning both kicks and punts so he will need to be held in check. While Reagor provided a lift on kickoffs, Myles Bryant hasn't been able to offer much on punts. One final note: this could be the final game for special teams stalwart Matthew Slater, who will be wrapping up his 16th season. No one has done it better.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2023 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|N.Y. JETS
|Record
|4-12
|6-10
|Divisional Standings
|4th
|3rd
|Total Yards Gained
|4,577
|4,312
|Total Offense (Rank)
|286.1 (28)
|269.5 (31)
|Rush Offense
|96.2 (25)
|91.4 (28)
|Pass Offense
|189.9 (24)
|178.1 (30)
|Points Per Game
|14.6 (32)
|15.7 (29)
|Total Yards Allowed
|4,873
|4,850
|Total Defense (Rank)
|304.6 (6)
|303.1 (5)
|Rush Defense
|87.4 (2)
|126.3 (24)
|Pass Defense
|217.1 (14)
|176.9 (4)
|Points Allowed/Game
|21.8 (17)
|22.0 (18)
|Possession Avg.
|28:09
|28:44
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|41/266
|63/453
|Sacks Made/Yards
|35/247
|41/264
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|27
|21
|Penalties Against/Yards
|85/641
|123/940
|Punts/Avg.
|89/46.9
|92/49.0
|Turnover Differential
|-10 (29T)
|-7 (23T)
CONNECTIONS
Former Jets
- OL Conor McDermott, 2019-22
Former Patriots
- ST Assistant Leon Washington, 2013
- DL Manny Jones 2023
WHAT TO LOOK FOR...
PATRIOT TO WATCH: EZEKIEL ELLIOTT
- RB Ezekiel Elliott enters the final week of the season second on the team with 46 receptions. If he leads the team in receptions in 2023, it will mark the second straight season that a running back has led the team in receptions and the 10th time in team history that a running back has led the Patriots in receptions.
- Elliott has five total touchdowns in 2023, with three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. He needs three total touchdowns in the final game to reach eight total touchdowns in a season for his 8th straight season. Elliott has two three-touchdown games during his career, with one in 2016 and one in 2017 when he played with Dallas.
BRYCE BARINGER
- Rookie P Bryce Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 16 games to extend his team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season). Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.
- Baringer is leading the NFL with 36 punts inside the 20-yard line and tied Jake Bailey for the team record for most punts inside the 20-yard line in a season. Bailey had 36 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019. Baringer needs one more punt inside the 20-yard line to set the team mark.
RECORD WATCH
- The Patriots secured their 15th straight win over the New York Jets with a 15-10 victory on Sept. 24, 2023. It is tied for the longest winning streak over an opponent in team history. The Patriots will look to extend the streak to 16 with a win this week. It would also be the 8th straight series sweep of the Jets for the Patriots.
ROOKIE RECORD TRACKER
- Rookie WR DeMario Douglas has 47 receptions for 548 yards, the most receptions and receiving yards by a Patriots rookie receiver under Bill Belichick. The 47 receptions are also the most by any rookie at any position under Belichick. Douglas needs 16 receiving yards to have the most receiving yards by a rookie at any position under Belichick.
BARMORE GETTING TO THE QUARTERBACK
- DL Christian Barmore increased his season totals to 8 1/2 sacks. He needs 1 1/2 sacks for his first 10-sack season. He can become the 7th Patriots defensive lineman to register 10 sacks in a season.
STOPPING THE RUN
- The Patriots enter this week leading the NFL, allowing just 3.2-yards per rush. If that pace holds, it will be the lowest by a team since the 2014 Detroit Lions when they allowed 3.17 yards per rush. Since the 1970 merger, only 23 teams have held their opponent to a 3.2-yards per rush or less. If the Patriots hold, it will be the lowest in team history since the 1970 merger. The current best is 3.4-yard per carry by the 1974 team.
- The Patriots defense is second in the NFL in 2023 to Chicago (84.0 yards per game), allowing 87.4 yards rushing per game. If that holds it will be the third time in team history since the 1970 merger that the Patriots have finished a season allowing under 90 yards rushing per game. The 87.4 yards rushing per game if it holds will be the lowest in team history since the merger. The Patriots allowed a team-best 88.6 yards rushing per game in 2016 and 89.6 yards rushing per game in 2003.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Chris Myers will handle play-by-play duties with Robert Smith as the color analyst. Jen Hale will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Eric Mandia and directed by Scott Katz.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Chris Carlin will call the game and Mike Tannenbaum will be providing analysis.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.