Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Jets

Ezekiel Elliott deserves props for gamely trying to carry the Patriots running game down the stretch in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson. But for the fourth straight game as the lead back the veteran was unable to get anything going on the ground. Elliott finished with just 39 yards on 14 carries in Buffalo against an average Bills run defense, and that's been pretty much the norm for the Patriots most of the season. The unsettled nature of the offensive line certainly hasn't made things any easier, but whichever back is carrying the load there hasn't been much production. Kevin Harris did provide a spark at times, supplying a 15-yard run on his first carry, but he was stuffed for no gain on his only other attempt. The Jets are largely playing out the string in what has been a devastating season after losing Aaron Rodgers on the fourth snap of the year. The defense is still capable of solid play but at times has been a bit leaky against the run where opponents average 126.3 yards per game (24th in the league) and 4.1 yards per carry (11th). But the Patriots struggles running the ball prevent them from being able to take advantage of any shortcomings from a Jets front that includes Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas and linebackers C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Jets

Bailey Zappe has done a great job of moving around the pocket trying to buy time to make plays downfield. However, that hasn't translated to much production in the passing game during his five weeks as the starter. Zappe had a hard time moving the ball in Buffalo and managed only 14 points, which has been roughly what the Patriots offense has been throughout the season regardless of the quarterback. He tossed three first-half interceptions against the Bills, all but eliminating the team's chances to pull off a late-season upset. On the plus side he's been able to make some plays down the field, most recently a 39-yard hookup with Jalen Reagor that helped set up the lone second-half touchdown in Buffalo. Otherwise, it's been tough sledding when the offense is forced to mount drives without the chunk plays. The Jets have a solid secondary, led by corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, and they rank fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (176.9) and per play (5.7). The Jets can get after the passer at times and do so with a variety of players chipping in. Bryce Huff leads the team with 8 sacks but Jermaine Johnson is coming on as of late and is second with 6.5. The patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.

When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots

Breece Hall is enjoying a terrific second season, one that has been all the more impressive considering he's coming off a torn ACL suffered in the middle of his rookie year. Hall leads the Jets in rushing with 816 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per rush. He's also second on the team with 74 receptions. He's been the focal point of a toothless attack that was derailed when Rodgers went down for the season with a torn Achilles. The Patriots have been able to stuff every running game they've seen this season and continue to lead the league in yards allowed per carry (3.2) and rank second in yards per game (87.4). Aside from a couple effective designed runs by Josh Allen, two of which were touchdowns, the Patriots contained the Bills resurgent ground attack in Buffalo, limiting them to 125 yards on 35 carries (excluding kneel downs). The big guys up front should be able to contain Hall as Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Anfrenee Jennings, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai have won the physical battle up front each week. Expect that continue in the finale.

When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots

Zach Wilson has been out of the lineup since suffering a concussion in Miami two weeks ago. Veteran journeyman Trevor Siemian took his place and has fared no better. In reality, the identity of the Jets quarterback is largely irrelevant because none of the three backups (Tim Boyle is the third) has been able to muster any consistent offense all season. The Jets turn the ball over more than any team in football (32 giveaways) and Wilson is responsible for 14 of the those with seven picks and seven lost fumbles. Statistically Siemian has been even worse, so the Patriots should be able to close out the season on a strong note despite the banged-up nature of the secondary. Garrett Wilson is outstanding as the Jets lead receiver, but he's forced to carry the load mostly alone. Despite sporadic play from his quarterbacks, Wilson leads the team with 93 catches for 1,008 yards and has three touchdowns. Hall leads the club with four receiving TDs on his 74 grabs, while tight end Tyler Conklin (59-605) is the only other consistent option. If healthy, Wilson is capable of making plays in the passing game but he's been unable to do that in his career against the Patriots. Expect New England to continue to compete on that side of the ball and to limit the Jets listless attack.

Special Teams - Edge: Jets