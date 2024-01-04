10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Young Patriots Defenders

Similarly, injuries to the defensive unit have provided opportunities for younger players over the final month of the season, most notably rookie cornerback Alex Austin, who has made the most of his opportunities since early December. His first interception last week was an impressive play and a sign of a player who is grasping the entirety of the defense and making strides despite only being with the team for two months. Marte Mapu and Keion White are other rookies who have come on and should get plenty of opportunities against the Jets. Offensively, Jake Andrews saw some reps at left guard and could be in line for a further increase in snaps.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, as his talent has transcended the rotating door of quarterbacks whom he's had to play with. No one should have been more disappointed to see Aaron Rodgers go down than Wilson, but he's continued to make the best of it, proving he's among the game's best pass catchers and a consistent problem that the Patriots will have to deal with. Wilson is a shoe-in for double-digit targets. He has 26 catches over the last four games and should once again be the primary focus of the Jets passing attack.

Chad Ryland

Ryland was unable to carry over the momentum from his game-winning kick in Denver against the Bills, as he added another miss to his season total which now stands at 15-of-24 on field goals for the year. With ugly weather hitting Foxborough, this could be Ryland's toughest test yet, especially in a game that features two of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL. The Patriots will need every point they can get and Ryland's kicks could very well end up being the difference. It's a good opportunity to help the Pats to a season-closing win, but it will be a big challenge for the rookie.

Quinnen Williams

Williams hasn't had the same dominant All-Pro season that he had in 2022 but he remains one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the game and one who should give the Patriots plenty to deal with. His 12 sacks from 2022 have dropped to just 3.5 in 2023, but he again will represent the AFC as a Pro Bowler, one of the players who knocked Christian Barmore from contention. Going against an interior trio that features rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow, Williams will have opportunities to attack. He's a game-wrecker and preventing him from forcing turnovers is one of the game's biggest keys.

"Baptism under fire. There'll be more this week," said Bill Belichick this week of his young offensive linemen going against the fierce Jets defensive front. "These guys are really good. They play a lot of different spots, so they're not always matched up against the same guy. You've got to block different players. They're good, they rush the good passer as well as any team we've played. With multiple guys, you've got a lot of guys to stop. [The Patriots rookie offensive linemen] learn every week. They're young players who get experience, teach some things, and hopefully it will pay off in the long run."

Breece Hall

The Jets are likely to avoid running head-first into the Patriots stout defensive front, and that should suit running back Breece Hall just fine as Hall's emergence as a pass catcher has been a key factor for the Jets offense. His 74 catches are second-most on the team and he'll provide an interesting matchup challenge for the Patriots to contend with. Now a full season removed from his ACL tear as a rookie, Hall is regaining the form he flashed as a rookie. One way or another, Hall will be heavily involved in the attack.

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick's future remains shrouded in mystery as the coach has maintained the one-week-at-a-time focus that has been a key tenet of his coaching career. Not surprisingly, Belichick was laser-focused on the Jets this week and refused to address any speculation about what changes could be in store when the 2024 offseason arrives on Monday. Still, it's hard to ignore that this could potentially be the last game for Belichick with the Patriots and it's a subplot that will cast a shadow on the game's conclusion, especially against the last team Belichick coached for an infamously departed.

Draft Pick Status