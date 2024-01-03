Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Jan 03, 2024 at 04:05 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2024

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-12)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Illness
DB Myles Bryant, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
TE Pharaoh Brown, Ribs
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Ribs
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Jahlani Tavai, Tooth
CB Shaun Wade, Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

NEW YORK JETS (6-10)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Jacob Hansen, Concussion
TE Jeremy Ruckert, Concussion
QB Zach Wilson, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Aaron Rodgers, Achilles
OL Wes Schweitzer, Calf

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Israel Abanikanda, Ankle
DL John Franklin-Myers, Ankle
WR Allen Lazard, Illness

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

