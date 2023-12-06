What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

"Been watching a lot of their tape. I'll start first with the defensive side of the ball, man they're doing an awesome job keeping scores down. When you look at them. I think you just look first and foremost at this safety tandem (Kyle) Dugger and (Jabrill) Peppers, they do a lot. They do a lot schematically. Both guys are capable of playing in deep defense and do. Both guys are capable of playing at the linebacker level and functioning on the second level of defense and are very capable tacklers. Good at shedding blocks, big blockers, offensive linemen. They're not foreign to playing in the trenches. Both guys are really capable blitzers. They get opportunities to do that in all phases of the game first, second and third down. They get in their subpackage ball, and they bring in (Jalen) Mills and others. And boy that really allows (Jabrill) Peppers and (Kyle) Dugger to get down and do things on and around the line of scrimmage and really highlight that versatility. If we're talking about moving the ball and moving the ball with fluidity against these guys, man, we better locate those two, understand the structure in which they play in the various packages and how they move those guys around to highlight their skill set. Up front they got a veteran group (Lawrence) Guy, (Deatrich) Wise, (Christian) Barmore, Davon (Godchaux), man, they've been together now for a number of years,and I think that's a component of why they've been able to really keep scores down, man. They're very stout against the run, they're where they supposed to be, they're very good technically in terms of hand usage and gap control and gap elimination. They give up very few explosion plays via the run. I can't say enough about (Ja'Whaun) Bentley as an inside linebacker and a guy that plays behind that group and doing a really good job of minimizing that component of play. They're multiple on the back end, they are. They play a variety of zones and bogus zones. They play man to man, they bring pressure. They do four-man rush in man to man. They do a really good job particularly in situational moments, in terms of some of the schematics and the multitude of their schematics in the secondary. And I think those are the reasons why particularly of late, they've done an awesome job of keeping scores down and keeping themselves in play. They play extremely hard. They're good tacklers. And as I mentioned, man, the safeties provide the wave that others ride. I just finished looking at their turnover reel before I came over here and those two safeties have half of the Collective's turnovers for example. And so, they're big-time splash playmakers and we better take care of the ball. We better locate those guys and work to minimize their impact on the game."

- Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin