Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots With Bailey Zappe Projected to Start vs. Steelers

The NFL is having a year from hell at the most important position in the sport, with several starting quarterbacks now set to miss games due to injury this season.

After sustaining an ankle injury in a Monday night overtime loss to the Bengals, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joined a way-too-lengthy list of starting quarterbacks who are now sidelined for the foreseeable future. Along with Lawrence, the following quarterbacks are out of the lineup due to injury: Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Derek Carr, and now the Patriots opponent this Thursday night in Pittsburgh is down their starter in Kenny Pickett.

The league has done everything it can to protect quarterbacks. Unfortunately, it's a contact sport where injuries happen. With that said, the prevailing thought from a Patriots perspective after watching Monday night's backup quarterback duel in Duval wasn't about how much of a bummer it is that three of the AFC's best quarterbacks, Lawrence, Burrow, and Rodgers, might not be competing in the playoffs this season.

Instead, it's hard to fathom that the Patriots offense has scored fewer points in its last four games (30) than the Bengals did with backup Jake Browning (34) under center against Jacksonville. If a backup quarterback like Browning can succeed against a playoff-caliber Jags team, what is going on offensively in Foxboro?

Browning inherited a Bengals offense ready-made to win a Super Bowl with its franchise QB. Cincinnati's backup threw for 354 yards while adding +0.55 expected points because he threw to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, with Joe Mixon running behind a capable offensive line. Then, Jags backup CJ Beathard entered the game for Lawrence, immediately leading a field goal drive to force overtime.

As we get back on topic, the Monday night case study wasn't backup quarterback envy. But it's an example of how far away the Patriots are from fielding a supporting cast that can allow a quarterback to function properly. Now that we have starts wtih Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, it's crystal clear that the Patriots have more issues than just quarterback.

Although it isn't due to injury for New England, the Patriots have a backup quarterback duel of their own this week, with Zappe likely starting against Steelers backup Mitch Trubisky. Last season, the Pats won a game in Pittsburgh with Trubisky at quarterback by a final score of 17-14. This is another winnable game without Pickett, who was flashing big-time throw ability in his second season to top receivers George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and tight end Pat Freirermuth.

However, with their offense, it's hard to pick the Patriots in any game right now, even though the Pats defense should be able to limit a Trubisky-led Steelers group that fired its offensive coordinator two weeks ago. Talk about a matchup the Pats used to win in their sleep.

Here are our keys to victory for the Patriots in a primetime Thursday night game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh:

Offensive Key - Patriots OC Bill O'Brien is Long Overdue for a Great Game vs. Familiar, Predictable Steelers Defense

A couple of things before we get into the plan this week. First, the Steelers have a very good defense; they're sixth in total DVOA and pass DVOA while ranking ninth in EPA allowed (-0.06).

In the interest of full disclosure, everyone's one-week darling, Jake Browning, only scored ten points while generating -0.13 expected points added vs. this Steelers defense in a Week 12 loss. Pittsburgh's front four, featuring a former Defensive Player of the Year in T.J. Watt, a now healthy Cameron Hayward, and two underrated rushers in Alex Highsmith and Larry Ogunjobi, are fully capable of taking over on Thursday night. The Steelers have the pieces to pitch another shutout against the Patriots.

Second, New England is tracking to start second-year QB Bailey Zappe again on Thursday night. Zappe wasn't awful in his first start last week, with shotty pass protection and a limited skill group. Still, there was a lot of hesitation/delay in his processing, and his accuracy in the first half was subpar. Zappe is a more nimble, natural thrower than Mac Jones, and he improved as the game wore on. But, like Jones, his arm talent and physical tools don't allow him to elevate this unit.

For those reasons, the Patriots could struggle to score points. However, they are familiar with this defensive scheme under head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Although it's not the zone-heavy, Blitzburgh defense the Patriots used to face when Dick LeBeau was running things from 2004-2014, New England's staff knows this defense well and found enough points to win last September in their place.

With his background in the Tampa-2 system, Tomlin has combined his roots going back to his days as the Bucs defensive backs coach with more man coverage. In a departure from the cover three system we remember Chris Hogan running through with his invisibility cloak in the 2016 AFC Championship Game, the Steelers are playing the fourth-highest rate of man coverage in the NFL this season (39.7%). They've also played the eighth-most drop-backs in either cover two or cover two-man (90), so that's the base coverage system.