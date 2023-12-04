Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

The New England Patriots (2-10) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 04, 2023 at 03:43 PM
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-10)

Monday's report is an estimation, as the team did not practice. 

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Illness
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Chris Board, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand
RB Ezekiel Elliott,Thigh
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
G Sidy Sow, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-5)

Monday's report is an estimation, as the team did not practice. 

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Kenny Pickett, Ankle
CB Patrick Peterson, Not Injury Related - Rest
S James Pierre, Shoulder
LB Elandon Roberts, Groin
G Isaac Seumalo, Shoulder
DT Cam Heyward, Not Injury Related - Resting Player / Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Keeanu Benton, Oblique

FULL PARTICIPATION
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Hand
DT Montravious Adams Sr., Ankle

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

