Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 05 - 02:00 PM | Wed Dec 06 - 09:55 AM

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: 10 Matchups to Watch

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

Bailey Zappe Discusses Progress in Patriots Offense Ahead of Thursday Night's Game vs. Steelers

The Patriots likely starting quarterback spoke to reporters on Tuesday ahead of his second consecutive start against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Dec 05, 2023 at 06:23 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).

With a short week to prepare for Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe is trending toward his second consecutive start against the Steelers. 

Although inserting him into the starting lineup didn't provide the spark head coach Bill Belichick was hoping for, Zappe seems like "the guy" at quarterback for New England at the moment. Zappe did some good things in the shutout loss to the Chargers, with flashes of good pocket movement and better play in the second half, but the results still weren't there for the offense. 

Zappe deferred to his head coach to make an announcement, which Coach Belichick has been reluctant to do in recent weeks, but Zappe essentially confirmed he's starting on Thursday. 

"Coach has made it pretty clear. But I'll let him announce it to everybody. That's private right now, and whenever he announces it, that's with him," Zappe told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm excited. It's a good opportunity for us to go out there and play as a team, play complementary football, and start playing well as an offense."

With the second-year quarterback expecting to start, Zappe reflected on his first start of the season this past Sunday, pointing to areas he's working on improving this week while acknowledging that he thought a bright spot was how smoothly the overall operation ran. 

"I would say there were good and bad things. Of course, in every game, there's both. I would say that we didn't come out with what we wanted as a team – that was a win," Zappe said. "Looking back, there's a lot more things that I can learn from and grow from. Missing a few balls, ball placement, stuff like that." 

"There were some missed reads by me, some missed throws by me. There were some things that I can improve, better ball placement, things like that. So I've just been working on that stuff as much as possible today and tomorrow before we head off and try to get ready for Thursday."

Besides improving his spotty accuracy, particularly in the first half, one area where Zappe could have been more effective was throwing the deep ball. Although you want to see him push the ball downfield, Zappe averaged 11.0 air yards per pass attempt but was 1-for-5 on his attempts over 20 yards, with the one completion coming on a throw to DeVante Parker. Sometimes, it felt like Zappe was zeroing in on go routes to Parker rather than seeing the whole field. 

"That was something going into halftime that we talked about. That in the second half, we wanted to push the ball downfield a little bit." Zappe explained. "We have some guys who can get those 50-50 balls, and [DeVante Parker] is one of those guys where you kind of put it up anywhere, and he has an opportunity to go up and get it. That was our mindset. We just wanted to attack down the field. If it's one-on-one, I like my guy better than their guy. I'm going to let them go get it."

To be fair to Zappe, the Chargers defense dared him to throw the ball downfield by crowding the line of scrimmage. Even though it was unsuccessful, the Patriots had to make the LA defense back off somehow, and the only way to do so was by being willing to throw deep. 

The other area where the offense will hopefully improve as they get more in-game reps with Zappe under center is timing and anticipation. New England's offense is predicated on the ball coming out quickly, with quarterbacks understanding how a receiver will break based on the coverage. There is also a lot of pre-snap stress on the quarterback to diagnose the defense. 

Although there are advantages to option routes, the quarterback and receivers need to be on the same page. At the same time, the QB needs to understand a receiver's body mechanics. Repetition is key to building chemistry on those routes, which Zappe doesn't have right now. 

The Patriots will hold one formal practice before traveling to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a Thursday night game. Zappe got his fair share of reps in training camp, but his practice opportunities with top receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is new to the team this year, and Parker were somewhat limited, with Mac Jones serving as the number one quarterback. 

"I feel like I get more and more comfortable every week. The more I watch film of the opponent, that also helps. Just the preparation through the week and understanding why we are alerting, why we are killing plays, and things like that. That always helps, so in a short week, all we have to do right now is just mental reps. So that's what I'm diving into right now."

"I'm comfortable with those guys, 100 percent," Zappe said of throwing to Parker and Smith-Schuster. "They're great players. It makes it easy for a quarterback. You can really put it anywhere, and those guys are going to make a play on it. Those guys are good receivers, and I'm excited to be throwing to those guys."

The Patriots offense is statistically near the bottom of the league. Most importantly, they're dead-last in scoring offense (12.3 PPG) and are 28th in DVOA. From the outside looking in, that would suggest the Patriots are far from being a productive offense. However, the Pats current starting quarterback doesn't feel they are that far away. 

"We are close. We talk about that a lot. It's just one or two things that happen that alter you from scoring. We just have to fix those one or two things. Once we do that, I feel like we'll be able to start putting points on the board."

New England hopes that committing to Zappe for another week will pull the offense out of its current funk.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Bailey Zappe showed some pocket presence but in the end it didn't result in any points.
news

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

After years of planning, excitement is palpable as the 124th Army-Navy football game will be played in New England for the first time in its history.
news

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

If the Patriots can rebuild their offense, the Pats defense showed against the Chargers that it's ready to compete with a stellar performance on Sunday.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

Although the Patriots defense held their own, the offense struggled once again in a loss to the Chargers at a rainy Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
news

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Here's our instant analysis of the Patriots shutout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

Although signs point to Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots have all three quarterbacks active for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

The Patriots quarterback depth chart could look much different in Sunday's game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

With the possibility that the second-year quarterback could get the start, here are some theories on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's possible game plan.
news

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

The Patriots ruled out rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers, with second-year QB Bailey Zappe reportedly in line to start. 
news

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

The second-year quarterback spoke to reporters inside the Patriots locker with all signs pointing to Zappe getting the start against the Chargers. 
news

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

A collection of former Patriots are finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/5

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Bailey Zappe Discusses Progress in Patriots Offense Ahead of Thursday Night's Game vs. Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: 10 Matchups to Watch

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Davon Godchaux 12/5: "Playing for pride"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/5: "A lot of mental preparation"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Joe Cardona on Army-Navy game: "It is a special experience"

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 12/5: "We're depending on each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 12/5: "We're not a stranger to adversity"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster on returning to Pittsburgh: "First time going back"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising