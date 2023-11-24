What They're Saying: New York Giants

"I'd say you never treat any team differently regardless of their record when you're preparing for a game. You do the best job you can each week to try to put a good plan together, have a good practice and play a good team. You watch those games, there's five games they have – Philadelphia, opening game, they've got an out route. He gets his foot in, they've got a chance, 24-17. They played Miami the next week, 4th-and-four, get three yards. (Patriots tight end Mike) Gesicki flips it back. Played Washington, goes through the receiver's hands, they intercept it on the last drive to at least get a field goal. Play Indianapolis, get an interception down (in) the redzone. The Raiders game was 19-17, under two minutes, 3rd-and-15, (Raiders defensive end Maxx) Crosby goes ahead and gets a sack, now it's 21 and they get the ball back. That's five games right there, a few plays here or there, it's a different story. Got a lot of respect for the people in that organization, the players, the coaches. Just got to prepare and try to do our best to play a good game."

- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll