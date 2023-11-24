Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/23: Midseason Review, Giants Preview, 1-on-1 with Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

What They're Saying: New York Giants

A look at what New York Giants coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2023-WhatTheyreSaying-giants-wk1216x9

New York Giants coaches and players commented during the week on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots...

"I've got a tremendous amount of respect, for one, that organization. (Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert) Mr. Kraft, (President) Jonathan (Kraft), Dan, Josh, all those guys – obviously, Bill, who gave me my first opportunity in the NFL. I think – I don't know, this might be 17 or 18, somewhere around there, of times that games that we've played, that I've coached, obviously not as a head coach, but as offensive coordinator or a position coach. Got a ton of respect for that team and for that organization."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

"They're well prepared. He's going to have whatever he wants to have in, relative to changes from week-to-week. That's the approach that they've had there for a long time. Again, not having been back there, maybe that's changed a little bit, maybe it's not, I don't want to speak for them, but they're always well prepared. They have good coaches, good players, the usual stuff."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

Related Links

On the Patriots current record...

"I'd say you never treat any team differently regardless of their record when you're preparing for a game. You do the best job you can each week to try to put a good plan together, have a good practice and play a good team. You watch those games, there's five games they have – Philadelphia, opening game, they've got an out route. He gets his foot in, they've got a chance, 24-17. They played Miami the next week, 4th-and-four, get three yards. (Patriots tight end Mike) Gesicki flips it back. Played Washington, goes through the receiver's hands, they intercept it on the last drive to at least get a field goal. Play Indianapolis, get an interception down (in) the redzone. The Raiders game was 19-17, under two minutes, 3rd-and-15, (Raiders defensive end Maxx) Crosby goes ahead and gets a sack, now it's 21 and they get the ball back. That's five games right there, a few plays here or there, it's a different story. Got a lot of respect for the people in that organization, the players, the coaches. Just got to prepare and try to do our best to play a good game."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

On Bill Belichick...

"Obviously, I've learned a lot. He gave me my first opportunity in this business in the year 2000, it's a long time ago. Got a lot of respect for him and everybody. (Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert) Mr. Kraft, (Patriots President) Jonathan (Kraft), Dan, Josh, the Kraft family. They gave me my first opportunity."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

"He's one of the greatest of all time or is the greatest of all time coach to ever come through the NFL. It's an honor to be able to play against him. I've been around him a little bit in the past with the Shrine Game, him and the Patriots were my coaching staff for that game. So, I got to know a lot of them and kind of how they go about their business. But it's a challenge I look forward to it. At the end of the day, I'm going to continue to do what I do and prepare and continue to just try to lead this team and lead this offense and not think too much about it."
- Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito

On the Patriots running backs...

"Zeke's a dynamic runner. He's a big back and he packs a punch. Rhamondre Stevenson is a very physical runner. He's a downhill, quick, one-cut type of guy. I got to play against him last year and he's got some really good routes out of the backfield. Their offensive line does a really good job too up front. It will be a great challenge for us in the run game."
- Giants Linebacker Bobby Okereke

On the Patriots defense...

"They're a top team or near the top in the league in production on first down and red zone. They're good at stopping the run. I'd say they play good team defense. They don't give up a lot of big plays. They tackle well, they mix their coverages, they mix their fronts. It's a game plan team and they do a great job with game planning each opponent. I mean, again, 10-6 against Indianapolis, 20-17 against Washington, 24-17 against Miami, 21-17 against Las Vegas. They do a good job defensively. They have a good staff, and they have players that play well together."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

On the Patriots offense...

"(Running backs Rhamondre) Stevenson and (Ezekiel) Elliott are two guys that can get the ball downhill. Stevenson had a 65-yarder a few games ago. He runs with power, good vision. They run the ball downhill, they've got a variety of run schemes and then they've had some different guys in at receiver. I'd say (DeVante) Parker, I would expect him back. (Mike) Gesicki and Hunter Henry are two vet tight ends that are good players. They've had a bye week. They've had three games where the score was kind of out of hand a little bit and then the other four games come down to the wire. Philadelphia, Miami, Washington, Indianapolis, those could have gone easily the other way. So, we've got a lot of work to do and got to go out there and perform well."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

"I think coach O'Brien does a good job of moving guys around and motioning guys and doing what he needs to do to try to give them a chance each week. They're a game plan team. It's important to really study their players, their scheme and then obviously the quarterback, whoever they choose to play. But we're going to make sure we do our work on them."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

On Patriots uncertainty at starting quarterback...

"Mac has played a while for him. I've had experience with Mac when he was a true freshman at Alabama. I thought he did – all of them were really good college players, Mac had an exceptional senior year. Fought through playing behind (Dolphins quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa) and (Eagles quarterback) Jalen (Hurts) with the right approach, right attitude, the right mindset and had a really good senior year, broke a lot of records. I'd say Zappe goes to Houston Baptist then he transfers over to Western Kentucky and has over 60 touchdown passes. Grier was at Florida then he transferred to West Virginia, had a good West Virginia (career). There's some tape to watch with all those guys. You spend time watching them then you watch their offense and you see what (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach) Billy O'(Brien)'s doing. They're a good game plan team, this is a good game plan team anyways whether it's defense, offense, special teams, a lot of tape to watch."
- Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Find out what Washington Commanders coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Find out what New Orleans Saints coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Find out what Dallas Cowboys coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Philadelphia Eagles

A look at what Philadelphia Eagles coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/24: "I think practice is important for every player"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Thanksgiving: Stuffing or Dressing?

We asked Patriots players about a popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Robert Kraft, Patriots Players and Alumni Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

The New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill teamed up for the 30th consecutive year to distribute 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to families in need at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Robert Kraft, Patriots alumni and players, including David Andrews, Joe Cardona and Ezekiel Elliott, and others, personally delivered the baskets to families' cars.

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising