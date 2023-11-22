Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

The New England Patriots (2-8) and the New York Giants (3-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 22, 2023 at 04:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (2-8) and the New York Giants (3-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OL Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Saquon Barkley, Not Injury Related - Rest
DL Dexter Lawrence - Hamstring
OL Evan Neal, Ankle
LB Bobby Okereke, Hip/Rib
WR Darius Slayton, Neck

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Eric Gray, Ankle
DB Adoree' Jackson, Concussion (non-contact)
OL Tyre Phillips, Knee
WR Sterling Shepard, Hip
OL Andrew Thomas, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
OL John Michael Schmitz, Finger

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

The New England Patriots (2-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots (2-5) and the Miami Dolphins (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-5) and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots (1-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Miami Dolphins (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 11/22: "Got to come out and execute"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Watch as Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault preview Sunday's game against the New York Giants and dive into the key matchups to watch for. Plus, injury updates, will there be a change at starting quarterback and more.

Mac Jones 11/22: "I'm focusing on what I can control"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising