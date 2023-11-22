Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

The New England Patriots (2-8) and the New York Giants (3-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OL Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK GIANTS (3-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Saquon Barkley, Not Injury Related - Rest
DL Dexter Lawrence - Hamstring
OL Evan Neal, Ankle
LB Bobby Okereke, Hip/Rib
WR Darius Slayton, Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Eric Gray, Ankle
DB Adoree' Jackson, Concussion (non-contact)
OL Tyre Phillips, Knee
WR Sterling Shepard, Hip
OL Andrew Thomas, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL John Michael Schmitz, Finger
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play