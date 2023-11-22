Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

The other pressure scheme the Giants will use frequently is a five-man rush package where they can spin stunts/twists to cause problems. This time, the Giants ran a four-man game with three rushers slanting inside as the wrap player came around the edge. The left tackle falls off Kayvon Thibodeaux to pick up the looper, but the interior doesn't sort it out properly, so Thibodeaux comes free for one of his two sacks in the game.

Martindale is very good at stressing protections by making the blockers diagnose post-snap where the extra rushers are coming from while also simply bringing more blitzers than blockers. The Patriots game plan will probably be centered around spreading the field so that the quarterback can ID where pressure is coming from pre-snap, using motion/misdirection and screens to beat man-blitzes, and downhill run schemes to expose an aggressive front.

The key to any offensive success against this Giants defense is everyone understanding the plan against pressure to give the quarterback easy answers when Martindale turns up the heat.

Defensive Key - Does Brian Daboll, Giants Offense's Struggles Say Anything About the Patriots Offensive System?

My first thought while digging into the Giants offense was that another Belichick-adjacent offensive mind was struggling, bringing more questions about the system in today's NFL.

Daboll was the darling offensive guru in the NFL after coaching Bills QB Josh Allen to a breakout 2021 season, then following that up with AP Coach of the Year honors in his first season as the Giants head coach. When you lead Daniel Jones to the playoffs at 9-7-1 in year one, it's an impressive coaching feat on Daboll's resume. However, year two in New York has been a disaster on offense. Before a season-ending injury, Jones regressed to his pre-Daboll form with the Giants ranked 32nd in scoring (13.5 PPG) and dead-last in DVOA on offense with a disappointing 3-8 record.

For those keeping track at home, Josh McDaniels (29th in DVOA) was fired mid-season, Daboll has the worst offense in the NFL, and Bill O'Brien's Patriots offense sits at 26th in DVOA through 11 weeks. Is the Patriots Erhardt-Perkins offensive system dying in the modern NFL?

Now, Daboll spent four seasons in Buffalo under head coach Sean McDermott, so he has experience away from the nest. Still, the Giants head coach began his coaching career as a grad assistant on Nick Saban's staff at Michigan State. He then broke into pro football under Belichick as a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons, with stints working for Romeo Crennel and Eric Mangini on the offensive side of the ball.

Whether you consider him part of Belichick's coaching tree or not, Daboll's roots as a coach have strong Patriot ties. When you turn on the film, Daboll's drop-back passing game overlaps with what New England does offensively. In fact, we can call out their core offensive concepts. So, are the Giants struggles on offense another indictment on the Pats system?

The short answer is that both teams are coaching with limited offensive talent. For starters, both Joneses at quarterback have struggled at various times as pros, while the Giants O-Line ranks 28th in pass-block and run blocking win rate this season. Besides talented running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants skill group is also mostly uninspiring, and now explosive wideout Darius Slayton is injured.

Daboll has been failing to turn water into wine this season. It's a results-based business, and maybe some things about the system are archaically holding them back. But the Giants issues seem to be rooted more in execution and that they're now playing with a third-string quarterback, giving Daboll the benefit of the doubt based on his past success.

On Sunday, the Giants scored 24 offensive points in first-year quarterback Tommy DeVito's first win as a starter. DeVito is playing because Jones (torn ACL) and backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are injured, forcing the undrafted rookie into action. Although the offensive output was aided by the Giants defense forcing six turnovers and a pick-six, DeVito added +0.07 expected points with three touchdown passes on 37 drop-backs against Washington.

In particular, Daboll gave DeVito plenty of open receivers vs. the Commanders man coverages. The Giants QB went 11-for-15 with 145 passing yards and all three touchdowns for a 143.1 passer rating when Washington played man schemes. The Pats have the fifth-highest man coverage rate in the NFL through 11 weeks (39.9%), so Daboll finding leverage and matchups against man-to-man will headline Sunday's chess match.