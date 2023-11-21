Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 21 - 02:00 PM | Wed Nov 22 - 09:55 AM

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

The Patriots head coach is playing things close to the vest regarding who will be his starting quarterback when the Pats return to action against the Giants on Sunday.

Nov 21, 2023 at 05:23 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

bb-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots are back to work following the bye week with a big question hanging in the balance for head coach Bill Belichick heading into Sunday's trip to the Meadowlands to face the Giants.

After benching starter Mac Jones in a loss to the Colts before the bye, Belichick is playing things close to the vest regarding who will be his starting quarterback this week. With the Patriots driving to take the lead in Frankfurt, Jones threw an interception that sent him to the bench for the offense's final possession, where backup quarterback Bailey Zappe followed that up with an interception of his own with the game ending in a 10-6 loss to Indy.

On Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was non-committal about the quarterback situation, telling reporters we'll find out who will start against the Giants on Sunday.

"I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go, so hopefully they will be," Belichick said. "It will be based on what I think is best for the team." The Pats head coach then indicated that all three quarterbacks on the roster will get reps in practice, "I want everybody to be prepared."

During a brief viewing for media at Tuesday's practice, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe alternated throwing to the Patriots pass-catchers. Jones led off the drill that lasted roughly three and a half minutes, and the Pats incumbent starter took slightly more reps than his current understudy. However, the reps were pretty evenly split, and we wouldn't make grand proclamations from a short practice window.

Although there weren't any obvious frontrunners based on the beginning portion of practice, the one detail that is worth noting is that it appeared to be a two-horse race between Jones and Zappe, with third-string QB Will Grier and undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham as spectators. Starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle/personal) also returned to practice on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien indicated that the Patriots would determine a starter based partially on practice performance while admitting that getting more than two quarterbacks ready to play in the game would be difficult due to a limited number of practice reps. In other words, our eyes at practice saw Jones and Zappe competing, which resonates with the Pats OC's explanation on Monday.

"The way we practice here, there's plenty of reps to go around," O'Brien began. "Now, can you do it with four guys? Three guys? No. But for two guys, there's enough reps to go around where everybody gets a shot at it. So I don't think that's an issue at all. These guys run the same offense. They're in the huddle with the same guys. I don't think that's that big of an issue."

According to Belichick and O'Brien, the lone bye week practice allowed the Patriots to practice their core concepts offensively rather than working on a game plan for a specific opponent. In that practice, all three quarterbacks, including Grier, got reps. But the Pats head coach explained the reasoning behind that in his Tuesday press conference.

"Last week, we had an opportunity to kind of give the guys that didn't play as much as an opportunity to run more of our stuff. Less stuff off cards and scout-team things. That was pretty much true for everybody across the board. We didn't work on any scout-team plays. We just ran our plays, so everybody got to run what we ran," Belichick explained.

Ultimately, the Patriots quarterback decision is a mystery to almost everyone in the build, with key contributors on offense such as starting center David Andrews and tight end Hunter Henry saying they haven't been informed who will start against the Giants on Sunday.

Based on the information from Tuesday's press conference and brief snapshot at practice, Jones seems to have a slight edge to remain the starter this week. The Pats follow a diligent routine that includes early-down work on the first day of practice, third down and red zone on day two, before wrapping up the week with goal line and other unique situations. All this goes on for the first-team offense while the backup quarterbacks run the opponent's plays on the scout-team offense.

Given Jones's struggles, a quarterback competition is warranted. Still, it would be challenging to hold an in-season competition with how practices are structured this time of year, meaning the decision is probably close to finalized even if Belichick doesn't want to declare a starter publicly.

As the Patriots head coach proclaimed, we may not definitively find out who is starting for New England until the offense runs on the field for the first time on Sunday, adding another layer of uncertainty in a season that has not gone as planned for the Patriots.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, which is hurting the overall play around the league.
news

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Following his NFL career, former Patriots linebacker Vernon Crawford has helped Boston women's professional football win eight National Championships, cementing their place as a bone fide dynasty.
news

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

With the Patriots heading into the bye week, here are ten Next Gen Stats from the first ten games of New England's season.
news

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

Voting has opened for the NFL's annual Salute to Service Award and the Patriots Joe Cardona is a nominee.
news

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

With the Patriots set to enter their bye week, it's time for Bill Belichick to make a move at quarterback.
news

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

With the bye week to reset with seven games remaining in the season, will the Patriots stick with Mac Jones at quarterback? Plus, highlighting the run game. 
news

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

After a difficult 2-8 start to the 2023 season, the Patriots head to their bye week looking for ways to turn things around.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Despite plenty of opportunities, the Patriots dropped to 2-8 with a loss to the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

Here's rapid reaction to the Patriots loss to the Colts in Germany.
news

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

The Patriots game-day roster is set for Sunday's matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a go on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

What's at stake for the Patriots in their matchup against the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday?
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Will Grier 11/21: "You gotta figure out a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Will Grier addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

David Andrews 11/21: "We've got to do better up front"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/21: "I'm constantly trying to improve"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/21: "Got to get back to our fundamentals"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/21: "I've told every player to be ready to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 11/20: "We haven't had consistent enough execution"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising