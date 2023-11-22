Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Changes from the Bye

The Patriots played it close to the vest this week as they got an early start on Thanksgiving week preparations. "I've told all the players the same thing, be ready to go. So, hopefully they will be." said Bill Belichick on Tuesday morning. What exactly that means will have to wait until the game's warmups before we have any possible answers and even then, it could be well into the game before we know what the Patriots coaches cooked up over the bye week. A change at quarterback? Another offensive line tweak? Some more jiggering with the wide receiver group? An increase in defensive snaps for some younger players? Everything would seem to be on the table and with seven games to go, getting more information on those who haven't had their number called extensively yet this season is paramount.

Ground Swell

The Patriots posted a season-high 167 rushing yards against the Colts as it appeared their surprisingly dormant ground attack is starting to find a gear, stacking a second-straight 100-yard rushing performance for the first time in 2023. The offensive line played an important role in this turnaround, with four of the five starting linemen finishing with some of their best PFF run-blocking grades of the year. The question remains how to turn ground production into points on the scoreboard? With uncertainty at the quarterback position, riding the running game seems like a good tangible goal for the offense. They have the personnel to do it and a two-headed monster at running back that might be enough to lead the Pats to a much-needed win.

Quarterbacks

The Giants are rolling with third-stringer Tommy Devito so they don't really care to hear about the Patriots quarterback issues which will dominate the conversation around Thanksgiving tables this week. Mac Jones' game-sealing interception against the Colts was the culmination of the many mistakes and problems that have been adding up in recent weeks and resulted in Bailey Zappe entering the game for one final drive. It would be an easy leap to assume Zappe will carry over that opportunity to a full game week's worth of preparation that would give the second-stringer an extended chance to prepare. But earlier this week it sounded like it would come down to practice performance, as Mac continues to have a chance to retain his job, while Will Grier waits in the wings as a third unknown option that has yet to be tainted by a poor performance in front of Patriots fans.

Offensive Line Settling vs. Thibodeaux

Even with Trent Brown missing a second-straight game, the Patriots have finally found some consistency along their offensive line in recent weeks. Conor McDermott has done as much as he could at left tackle, while Michael Onwenu has also stabilized things from the right tackle position. Much of their success has come while running the ball, as their combination of athleticism and brute strength makes them effective at moving defenders out of the way, but their pass protection remains a work in progress, as their problems protecting on third down against the Colts played a big part in how the game unfolded. Against Kayvon Thibodeaux off the edge and Dexter Lawrence in the middle, the Patriots blocker will have their work cut out for them.

New Receiver Contributions?