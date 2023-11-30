Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

After a disappointing 11 starts for a once-promising first-rounder, the Patriots appear ready to make a change at quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although head coach Bill Belichick declined to name a starter publicly, indications from Patriots practice this week are New England will roll with backup QB Bailey Zappe at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With his performance hitting rock-bottom in his last six quarters of football, Mac Jones was benched in consecutive games, including a halftime benching following two interceptions in a loss to the Giants last week. At this stage, the Patriots have to turn to Zappe to boost morale in the locker room and give Jones a much-needed mental break.

Still, let's not lose sight of what's at stake for Zappe. With all due respect, anyone who thinks Zappe is auditioning to be a future starter for the Patriots is mistaken. Zappe is not a long-term starting option for this franchise, but seeing what the 2022 fourth-rounder can do with a full week's worth of starter reps in practice and a game plan catered to what he has done well in the past is worth it. Then, we can better understand Zappe's future on this team, potentially as a capable backup who can spot-start when necessary.

Based on the practice performance and recent game film, the Patriots have tried telling us that Zappe might not have an NFL future. Despite Jones's struggles, the team cut the second-year quarterback at the end of training camp and has been reluctant to start Zappe. If the Pats roll with Zappe for a bit, we'll find out if he is a rosterable quarterback. Ideally, he is, and the Pats aren't blowing up the entire quarterback room next offseason.

Admittedly, many Patriots fans will probably want the team to continue losing games to improve their selection in next April's draft. However, as always in this space, we'll discuss how offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could design a game plan to put Zappe in a position to succeed.

First, one area where the offense has improved is running the football. After a slow start for lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, New England's rushing attack ranks second in expected points added (+0.08) since Week 6, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens. Stevenson is averaging 3.68 yards after contact per rush attempt in that span (seventh-best), which is more on par with his breakout second season one year ago, where he averaged 3.81 yards after contact.

The Pats top running back credited the offensive line's improvements for his uptick in production, saying, "The'yre doing a good job on their double teams blocks, and that's really making a difference up front," when he spoke with reporters on Monday. The numbers also bear that out, as Stevenson is now gaining 1.6 yards before contact per rush compared to a 0.6 average in the first five weeks, so the line is doing its job.